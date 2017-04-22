Cubs rally past Reds with Rizzo's HR, Bryant's sac fly

CINCINNATI -- The Chicago Cubs still are seeking an identity for this year's team, aside from being defending World Series champions. If the last three games are any indication, perhaps this club's moniker could be "Comeback Kids".

"We feel like we can score at any time," Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said. "It's like we say 'here comes the comeback.'"

Rizzo's three-run homer tied the score in the ninth inning and Kris Bryant's sacrifice fly in the 11th drove in the game-winner, lifting the Cubs to a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game weekend series at rainy Great American Ball Park.

Chicago (9-7) has won three straight games, all in dramatic fashion.

"It's entertaining, isn't it?" Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Our guys just don't quit. That's just what they do. I'd rather do it by more conventional means."

The Cubs had runners on first and third with one out in the 11th when Bryant lofted a shallow fly to left and Albert Almora Jr. slid home ahead of Adam Duvall's throw.

Carl Edwards Jr. (1-0) pitched a scoreless 10th with two strikeouts to pick up the victory. Wade Davis notched his fourth save of the season.

Javier Baez and Jayson Heyward each went deep for the first time this season for Chicago. Baez went 2-for-4 with a double.

Adam Duvall homered and starting pitcher Tim Adleman added a two-run double for the surprising Reds (9-8), who before the loss owned at least a share of first place in the National League Central for 16 straight days. Robert Stephenson (0-1) took the loss for Cincinnati.

Adleman allowed two runs with a career-high seven strikeouts in six innings.

"It was a little spotty at times," said Adleman of his outing. "But if you had told me six innings and two runs against the Cubs before the game, I would have taken it."

Cubs' starter Jon Lester allowed nine hits and five runs and needed 108 pitches to get through 5 2/3 innings.

Justin Grimm took over for Lester in the sixth and issued a bases-loaded walk to increase the Reds' lead to 5-2.

The Cubs brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh and eighth but could not break through against Cincinnati's bullpen.

In the ninth, however, the Cubs had runners on second and third with two outs when Rizzo launched right-hander Michael Lorenzen's first pitch just over the wall in right to tie the score 5-5. It was Rizzo's second game-tying homer in the ninth inning or later and first since 2012.

The Reds had lefty Wandy Peralta warming, but stuck with Lorenzen.

"Wandy would have been in there if they had taken the lead," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "We had the right matchup. It just didn't work out. It's a second-guesser's delight. We were one pitch away. We just didn't get it done. I'm not going to lose any sleep over the decisions. We had the best guy in that situation."

Adleman struck out six to tie a career high and allowed only two hits through four innings, but one of those hits was Heyward's first homer since Sept. 19 to put the Cubs ahead 1-0.

Cincinnati had scored one run in 26 innings when it erupted for three runs and three doubles in the fourth.

The Reds tied the score 1-1 in the fourth on consecutive doubles by Eugenio Suarez and Zack Cozart.

Lester intentionally walked Tucker Barnhart to pitch to Adleman with two outs. The Reds right-hander responded with a double to the wall in center for his first hit of the season to drive in two runs, giving the Reds a 3-1 lead.

Lester had no regrets.

"I'm not going to mess around with the pitcher with two outs," he said. "I went right after him and said here's my best"

It was Adleman's third career double and fourth and fifth career RBIs.

Baez crushed a 2-1 pitch from Adleman into the right-center field seats for his first homer this season, making the score 3-2 in the fifth.

The Reds got a run back when Duvall hit his fifth home run in the fifth then took a three-run lead into the ninth, setting up Rizzo's game-tying line drive into the first row in right.

"I thought it might end up being a long single," Rizzo said. "I wasn't sure if it was high enough. I put a good swing on it."

NOTES: Cincinnati recalled OF Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville. Ervin was the Reds' first-round draft choice in 2013. He takes the roster spot of LHP Tony Cingrani, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with oblique soreness. ... The Cubs have homered in 13 straight games at Great American Ball Park, three games shy of the record for a Reds opponent. ... Chicago has won 19 of 23 against Cincinnati. ... Cubs INF/OF Ben Zobrist was unavailable Friday due to back tightness.