Preview:Cubs at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox seemed to be breaking out of their offensive funk when the entire lineup contributed to a big win on Sunday, but a return home provided a return to the shortcomings. The Chicago Cubs will attempt to limit Boston’s sagging offense again when they visit for the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday. Jake Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning as the Cubs took the opener 2-0.

Boston managed only two hits on Monday and has scored three or fewer runs in 13 of its last 16 games. Chicago is not exactly lighting up the scoreboard either, and Anthony Rizzo is hitless in his last three games as the team has totaled four runs in that span. The Cubs scored three or fewer runs in seven of their last 10 contests but got all the offense they needed on one swing Monday as Nate Schierholtz hit a two-run homer.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (5-8, 5.22 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (3-4, 6.75)

Jackson has failed to complete six innings in any of his last three starts and was reached for four runs on six hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings against Cincinnati on Wednesday. The 30-year-old is 1-3 with a 7.29 ERA in his last four outings and has issued 10 walks over 21 frames in that span. Jackson does not have much recent work against Boston but is 2-4 with a 5.49 ERA in 13 career games versus the Red Sox.

Buchholz came back from a month on the disabled list at Seattle on Wednesday and was solid, allowing four runs on seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. The Texas native walked a career-high eight in his final start before landing on the DL but did not issue a free pass against the Mariners. Buchholz never has faced the Cubs but is 4-0 despite a 5.61 ERA in seven career interleague outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Xander Bogaerts is 6-for-69 in his last 19 games.

2. Chicago RHP Pedro Strop has not allowed a run in any of his last 10 appearances.

3. Boston SS Stephen Drew has recorded a hit in three of his last four games to boost his average to .143.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 7, Cubs 4