Preview: Cubs at Red Sox

The home-field advantage of Fenway Park has been pronounced when the Boston Red Sox have hosted National League teams in recent years. The Red Sox have won nine straight interleague games at home – and 18 of their last 20 – heading into the second of three games against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Boston continued its interleague dominance at home with a 5-4 win Friday, as Craig Kimbrel struck out the side in the ninth to strand the tying run at second base. The Cubs continued an alarming trend of falling behind early, as the Red Sox tagged Jake Arrieta for a five-run first inning, and saw their comeback fall short despite home runs from Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. Former Red Sox right-hander John Lackey takes the mound for the Cubs in the middle game of the series, facing Boston for the first time since 2008. The Cubs could use a deep outing from Lackey after needing three relievers to combine for 3 2/3 innings of scoreless work Friday.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FS1, ABC 7 (Chicago), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH John Lackey (1-3, 4.88 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (1-2, 8.66)

Lackey has lost three straight starts and the 38-year-old has been plagued by slow starts. He surrendered runs in the first and second innings of his last outing Sunday at Cincinnati, before the wheels fell off in a four-run sixth inning. Lackey has surrendered five home runs over his last three starts.

Wright has been hit hard in three of his four starts this season, allowing seven home runs in 17 2/3 innings. The 32-year-old was tagged for four runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings in a loss at Baltimore last time out and has just one quality start. Opponents are hitting .413 against Wright.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bryant is 14-for-37 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. Kimbrel has retired 21 of the last 23 batters he has faced, including 15 strikeouts.

3. Boston has won five straight games decided by one run.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Red Sox 5