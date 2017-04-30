Preview: Cubs at Red Sox

The atmosphere at Fenway Park has been electric for the first two games between the visiting Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, and that should be the case again for the rubber match of a marquee three-game set on Sunday night. The Cubs are trying to win their fourth straight series, while the Red Sox are attempting to avoid their third consecutive series loss.

The teams have combined for eight home runs in the first two games, with the Cubs accounting for five of them. Anthony Rizzo, Miguel Montero and Ben Zobrist all went deep Saturday as Chicago rallied from a three-run deficit to post a 7-4 victory. The loss snapped a nine-game home winning streak in interleague play for the Red Sox and was just their third defeat in their last 21 home contests against National League opponents. The Cubs are 5-3 on their road trip that wraps up on Sunday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 3.12)

After a rocky start to the season, Hendricks looked much more like the pitcher who won the NL ERA title last year in his most recent turn. The 27-year-old threw six scoreless innings Tuesday at Pittsburgh, allowing four hits and two walks. Hendricks never has faced the Red Sox and is 2-3 with a 3.94 ERA in nine career interleague starts.

Rodriguez was outstanding in his return to the rotation last Sunday at Baltimore, holding the Orioles to one hit over six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. The 24-year-old did issue five walks, however, which contributed to ending his day early. Rodriguez is holding opponents to a .172 average, but he served up three home runs in his first two starts of the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is 16-for-41 during his 10-game hitting streak, recording a homer and two doubles thus far in the series.

2. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia is 5-for-7 in the series and is batting .362 in 11 career games against the Cubs.

3. Rizzo has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games and has belted five home runs in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Red Sox 4