Cubs 2, Red Sox 0: Jake Arrieta took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out 10 in 7 2/3 frames as Chicago topped host Boston.

Arrieta (5-1) walked one and did not surrender a hit until Stephen Drew sent a line-drive single into right field with two outs in the eighth. Nate Schierholtz belted a two-run homer and added a double as the Cubs improved to 3-6 in interleague play.

Jake Peavy (1-7), who entered the game among the league leaders in lowest run support, struck out seven while allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Mike Napoli walked while Drew and A.J. Pierzynski singled for the Red Sox, who failed to score more than three runs for the 13th time in their last 16 games.

Chicago stranded runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings but finally broke through in the fourth. Welington Castillo worked a two-out walk in front of Schierholtz, who sent a first-pitch fastball into the bullpen in right-center.

Arrieta had his most trouble in the fourth, when David Ortiz and Xander Bogaerts sandwiched a pair of lineouts around Napoli’s walk, but the right-hander struck out Drew to end the frame. Pedro Strop needed one pitch to get the final out of the eighth and Hector Rondon worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 10th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cubs CF Junior Lake struck out to end the fourth inning and snapped his bat over his knee. He finished 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. ... Arrieta was attempting to complete the Cubs’ first no-hitter since Carlos Zambrano tossed the only neutral-site no-hitter in MLB history in Milwaukee against the Marlins on Sept. 14, 2008. ... The last pitcher to throw a no-hitter against Boston was current Chicago pitching coach Chris Bosio while with the Seattle Mariners on April 22, 1993.