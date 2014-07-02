(Updated: ADDS Uehara in NOTEBOOK)

Cubs 2, Red Sox 1: Luis Valbuena delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Chicago edged host Boston for the second straight night.

The Red Sox brought on closer Koji Uehara (3-2) in a tie game to start the ninth and the right-hander surrendered a single to Anthony Rizzo and a double to Starlin Castro before Valbuena lifted a fly to right. Pedro Strop (1-3) ended up with the win in relief and Hector Rondon picked up his 11th save.

Castro finished with two hits and Chris Coghlan drove in a run for the Cubs, who posted just two runs in each of the first two games of the series but came out with the win in each. Dustin Pedroia delivered three hits and an RBI as Boston failed to score more than three runs for the 14th time in 17 games.

The Red Sox squandered a scoring chance in the second, when they committed two baserunning outs, but finally broke through in the fifth when Pedroia’s single plated Jackie Bradley Jr. Chicago got that run right back in the next half-inning as Justin Ruggiano led off with a double, moved up on Darwin Barney’s single and scored on Coghlan’s fielder’s choice.

Edwin Jackson allowed one run on six hits while walking four over six innings for the Cubs. Clay Buchholz made his second start since coming off the disabled list for Boston and surrendered one run on five hits in 6 1/3 frames.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Uehara said after the game that he’s been dealing with “a little bit of fatigue.” ... Red Sox 3B Xander Bogaerts went 0-for-4 and is 6-for-73 over his last 20 games. … Boston released LHP Chris Capuano and traded LHP Rich Hill, who hit the second opt-out date in his contract while pitching for Triple-A Pawtucket, to the Los Angeles Angels for $1. … Cubs CF Junior Lake is 0-for-6 with six strikeouts in the series.