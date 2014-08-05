Preview: Cubs at Rockies

Another of the Chicago Cubs’ highly-touted prospects will arrive Tuesday, as infielder Javier Baez is expected to make his major-league debut when they begin a three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies. Baez struggled early in the season at Triple-A Iowa but has come on strong and is hitting .260 with 24 doubles, 23 homers, 80 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He and the retooled Cubs lineup hope to send the Rockies to their fifth straight defeat.

Colorado has dropped seven of its last eight games while averaging 2.88 runs and is coming off a 4-0 shutout at Detroit on Sunday. Baez, one of the top prospects in the Cubs’ loaded farm system, is expected to play second base for Chicago despite playing shortstop for most of his time in the minors. He moved to the keystone this season because of Starlin Castro’s status as the big-league club’s shortstop and has made only two errors in 85 chances at his new position.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN-Plus (Chicago), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (7-9, 5.10 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Brett Anderson (1-3, 3.12)

Wood is 0-4 with a whopping 6.33 ERA over his last eight outings with just one quality start in that span. The 27-year-old racked up a career-high 11 strikeouts against the Rockies on Wednesday, but he gave up four runs over six innings and didn’t factor in the decision. He is 1-1 with a 2.77 ERA in five games (four starts) against Colorado and is looking for his first win at Coors Field.

Anderson has posted three straight quality starts but has just one win to show for it. He didn’t get a decision in Wednesday’s outing against Chicago despite giving up only two runs over seven innings with nine strikeouts. The 26-year-old is making his second career start against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is hitting .333 during an eight-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games.

2. The Rockies are hitting .214 as a team over their past eight games with more strikeouts (88) than hits (63).

3. Chicago OF Chris Coghlan has recorded multiple hits in five straight games and is batting .478 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rockies 6, Cubs 4