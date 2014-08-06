Preview: Cubs at Rockies

Chicago Cubs fans got another glimpse of what looks like a bright future when highly-touted prospect Javier Baez hit a game-winning home run in his major-league debut. They hope for more highlights when Baez and the Cubs continue a three-game road series with the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. The Cubs have won six of eight and are distancing themselves from the Rockies, who have dropped five straight and own the worst record in the National League.

Baez’s blast in the 12th inning lifted the Cubs to a 6-5 win and redeemed a debut in which he was hitless in his first five at-bats and struck out three times. The Cubs have won four of five against the Rockies in 2014 and are assured of winning the season series for the first time since 2008. The Rockies have struggled to score runs of late and now have to contend with right-hander Jake Arrieta, whose 10 straight quality starts mark the longest single-season streak by a Cubs pitcher since Steve Trachsel posted 11 straight in 1994.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-2, 2.11 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (5-1, 3.52)

Arrieta has often been the victim of poor run support, but he didn’t need much to beat the Rockies on Thursday. The 28-year-old held Colorado to one run and three hits over seven innings while ringing up seven strikeouts for his first win since June 30. That was his first meeting with the Rockies, and he has never pitched at Coors Field.

Lyles’ return from the disabled list marks the end of Colorado’s streak of 20 consecutive left-handed starting pitchers. The 23-year-old was enjoying a solid campaign before breaking a bone in his hand June 4, though he was winless in his last four starts before the DL stint and hasn’t won since May 10. Lyles is 1-1 with a 3.91 ERA in four starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago is 6-8 in extra-inning games and has played extra frames in four of its last seven contests — including three against the Rockies.

2. Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez, a career .353 hitter against the Cubs, has missed the last three games with a sprained right ankle and is not expected to return to the lineup Wednesday.

3. Cubs OF Chris Coghlan’s six-game hitting streak survived Tuesday, as he drew a bases-loaded walk as a pinch hitter in his only plate appearance. Coghlan is hitting .478 during the streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Rockies 2