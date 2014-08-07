Preview: Cubs at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies may be fighting to stay out of the National League basement but they are still capable of scoring runs in bunches. The Rockies will try to build on a 13-run outburst when they host the Chicago Cubs in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Colorado overcame a pair of deficits in Wednesday’s 13-4 triumph and totaled 10 runs in the sixth and seventh innings to snap a five-game slide.

The Cubs (48-64) are the closest contenders to the Rockies (45-68) in the battle for the NL basement but are committed fully to a youth movement that keeps churning out exciting young players. Rookie Javier Baez homered in Chicago’s win on Tuesday, Arismendy Alcantara went deep in Wednesday’s contest and both are considered big parts of the future. Colorado is missing its biggest star (shortstop Troy Tulowitzki) but got another back on Wednesday in Carlos Gonzalez (knee, ankle), who homered among three hits.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 2.05 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Yohan Flande (0-3, 5.72)

Hendricks is one of the many young players looking to impress and earn a spot in the Cubs’ future. The Dartmouth product was rocky in his first start but has since surrendered a total of two earned runs in 20 1/3 innings while going 2-1. Hendricks yielded two runs - one earned - on four hits in seven innings to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Flande is attempting to impress as well but is having a more difficult time finding his way into the win column. The Dominican Republic native pitched at Chicago twice last week - once in relief - and put together his best start against the Cubs on July 28. Flande allowed two runs on four hits while striking out a season-high eight in a season-best 6 2/3 innings but suffered the loss in a 4-1 final.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs reportedly claimed former Miami Marlins RHP Jacob Turner off waivers.

2. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado is 4-for-8 with three runs scored and three RBIs in the series.

3. Chicago RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (elbow) appeared in a game for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday and worked a scoreless inning.

PREDICTION: Cubs 8, Rockies 7