Preview: Cubs at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to start off the season with four straight wins for the first time since 1995 when they welcome the Chicago Cubs in their home opener on Friday. Wilin Rosario smacked a solo homer in the 10th inning Wednesday to propel the Rockies to a 5-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers and earn a sweep in the series.

Colorado has beaten the Cubs in 13 of the last 17 games in Denver and hopes the trend continues as it aims to win its home opener for the third consecutive year. Chicago picked up its first win of the new campaign with a 2-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. Jake Arrieta struck out seven over seven scoreless innings and Starlin Castro hit a key RBI single to hand new manager Joe Maddon his first win since leaving the Tampa Bay Rays in the offseason. “Hector (Rondon) gave me the ball at the end of the game,” Maddon told reporters. “That was very sweet of him, but I want us to expect to do this a lot more often.”

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT Sports (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (2014: 8-13, 5.03 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (2014: 6-11, 4.05 ERA)

Wood looks to bounce back from a sub-par 2014 campaign which saw him set career-highs in ERA (5.03) and WHIP (1.53). The 28-year-old dropped eight of his final nine decisions and saw increases in his walk rate and home run rate over 2013 as well. “I feel like every pitcher has to prove himself every fifth day, to go out and prove that you still got it and you still can do it,” Wood told reporters. “The moment you let that fire fade away, that’s when it sneaks up and gets you.”

Matzek exceeded expectations in his first season in the big leagues and hopes to build off that momentum with a jump in production. The rookie recorded 91 strikeouts across 117 2/3 innings over 19 starts while boasting a 22-inning scoreless streak, but allowed eight runs in 12 innings of work in spring training. ”It’s a huge opportunity, not many guys can say they started a home opener,“ Matzek told reporters. I’ll give it my all as I just want to start the season off at home with a win.”

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies racked up 38 hits, including 16 doubles, in the sweep of the Brewers.

2. Colorado LF Corey Dickerson batted .417 with two home runs and six RBIs in his first three games of the season.

3. Chicago can climb above .500 for the first time since Apr. 4, 2013.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Cubs 5