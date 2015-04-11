Preview: Cubs at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to break a franchise record by starting the season with five consecutive wins when they host the second of a three-game set with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Rockies began the 1995 campaign 4-0 and the current team has a chance to set a higher standard following a comfortable 5-1 victory in their home opener on Friday afternoon.

Troy Tulowitzki led the charge with two hits, including a two-run double in the fifth inning to put Colorado on top to stay while Justin Morneau added a solo blast in the sixth. Travis Wood gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings to fall to 0-1 and Brian Schlitter, who joined the team in Denver after being called up from Triple-A Iowa, fared no better allowing two earned runs in one inning of work. The Cubs have dropped 14 of their last 18 games at Coors Field and have only managed to score three runs in their first three games of the new season. Anthony Rizzo was the lone bright spot for Chicago, going 2-for-2 from the plate to reach base safely for a league-leading 17th straight game, dating back to last year.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSN+ (Chicago), ROOT Sports (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (2014: 10-11, 3.47 ERA) vs. Rockies RHP Kyle Kendrick (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Hammel went 8-5 with 104 strikeouts and a 2.98 ERA in 17 games before being dealt to the Oakland Athletics as part of the Jeff Samardzija trade on July 5. Hammel opted to return to the Windy City by signing a two-year deal with an option for a third season after compiling a 2-6 record with the Athletics. The 32-year-old, who pitched for the Rockies from 2009-11, finished the spring with a 3.24 ERA in 25 innings of work and hopes to pick up his first victory against his former team.

Kendrick impressed in his Colorado debut as he struck out six batters over seven scoreless innings en route to a 10-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day. The 30-year-old gave up seven hits and no walks in a stellar performance but was quick to give most of the credit to catcher Nick Hundley, who was also making his first start in a Colorado uniform. “He takes a lot of pride in his game calling,” Kendrick told reporters. “His game plan was great.”

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies and Cubs both used their pitchers in the eighth slot on Friday, which marks the 12th time in major-league history that’s happened.

2. Chicago C Miguel Montero is batting .462 with six hits against Kendrick.

3. Colorado has collected 49 hits in its first four games of the season.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Cubs 3