Preview: Cubs at Rockies

Coors Field has proven a great place for offense, and the Chicago Cubs became the latest team to find theirs in Denver’s thin air. The Cubs look to build off their offensive breakout and win consecutive games for the first time this season when they wrap up a three-game road series with the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

Chicago had 12 hits in Saturday’s 9-5 win — matching its total from the first three games of the season — and hit its first three homers of the campaign. It was only the Cubs’ fifth win in their last 19 games at Coors Field. The loss was the first of the season for the Rockies, who had matched a franchise record by starting 4-0. Colorado has collected at least 10 hits in every game and scored five or more runs in each contest.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2014: 7-2, 2.46 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (1-0, 3.00)

Hendricks was terrific in 13 starts after being called up last July and picked up where he left off with a solid spring. The 25-year-old faced the Rockies once last season, allowing one earned run over eight innings at Coors Field to pick up a win. Hendricks relies on pinpoint control and issued only nine walks over his last 11 starts a year ago after walking six in his first two outings.

Lyles was solid in his season debut, working six innings and allowing two runs and five hits to beat Milwaukee. The 24-year-old was 5-1 with a 4.81 ERA in 10 home starts a year ago in his first season with the Rockies. He is 2-1 with a 4.34 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs and won the only matchup last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chicago C Miguel Montero is 7-for-14 with a pair of doubles against Lyles, but SS Starlin Castro is 2-for-13 with three strikeouts.

2. Rockies 2B D.J. LeMahieu, a former Cubs prospect, is 6-for-8 in the series, raising his season average to .524.

3. Cubs 3B Mike Olt left Saturday’s game after being hit by a pitch in the right hand in the ninth inning.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Cubs 4