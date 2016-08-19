FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Preview: Cubs at Rockies
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 20, 2016 / 7:12 AM / a year ago

Preview: Cubs at Rockies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Two of the National League’s top young sluggers will be on display when Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies welcome Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs for a three-game series beginning Friday. Arenado and Bryant are tied for the NL lead with 30 home runs heading into the series at homer-happy Coors Field.

Bryant homered twice among five hits to power the Cubs to a 9-6 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday, completing a four-game sweep of the Brewers and an 8-2 home stand. Chicago now begins a nine-game road trip against NL West foes, looking to improve upon the majors’ best record and pad its 13-game division lead over St. Louis. The Rockies faded from the playoff picture with 10 losses in 12 games before taking the final two contests of a three-game series against visiting Washington. Colorado rookie Tyler Anderson will square off against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks. who has been dominant at home but has faced his share of struggles on the road where he is 3-6 with a 3.43 ERA.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (11-7, 2.19 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (4-4, 3.42)

Hendricks has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 outings, going 7-1 with a 1.22 ERA over that span. The 26-year-old has allowed just three runs in 23 1/3 innings over his last three outings – all quality starts. Hendricks is 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA in four starts against the Rockies, who handed him a loss April 15 in Chicago.

Anderson has been a solid contributor to the rotation but is coming off the shortest outing of his rookie campaign Saturday at Philadelphia. The 26-year-old allowed four runs and failed to record an out in the fourth inning, suffering his first loss since July 4. The rough outing snapped a streak of four straight quality starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have won 18 of their last 21 games for their best 21-game stretch since going 18-3 from July 1-19, 1945.

2. Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon is hitting .481 during a 12-game hitting streak, while 2B D.J. LeMahieu is batting .528 during a nine-game streak.

3. Chicago has scored at least three runs in 17 straight games, one shy of matching its season-high.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Rockies 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.