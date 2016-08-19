Preview: Cubs at Rockies

Two of the National League’s top young sluggers will be on display when Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies welcome Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs for a three-game series beginning Friday. Arenado and Bryant are tied for the NL lead with 30 home runs heading into the series at homer-happy Coors Field.

Bryant homered twice among five hits to power the Cubs to a 9-6 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday, completing a four-game sweep of the Brewers and an 8-2 home stand. Chicago now begins a nine-game road trip against NL West foes, looking to improve upon the majors’ best record and pad its 13-game division lead over St. Louis. The Rockies faded from the playoff picture with 10 losses in 12 games before taking the final two contests of a three-game series against visiting Washington. Colorado rookie Tyler Anderson will square off against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks. who has been dominant at home but has faced his share of struggles on the road where he is 3-6 with a 3.43 ERA.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (11-7, 2.19 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (4-4, 3.42)

Hendricks has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 10 of his last 11 outings, going 7-1 with a 1.22 ERA over that span. The 26-year-old has allowed just three runs in 23 1/3 innings over his last three outings – all quality starts. Hendricks is 1-1 with a 5.01 ERA in four starts against the Rockies, who handed him a loss April 15 in Chicago.

Anderson has been a solid contributor to the rotation but is coming off the shortest outing of his rookie campaign Saturday at Philadelphia. The 26-year-old allowed four runs and failed to record an out in the fourth inning, suffering his first loss since July 4. The rough outing snapped a streak of four straight quality starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs have won 18 of their last 21 games for their best 21-game stretch since going 18-3 from July 1-19, 1945.

2. Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon is hitting .481 during a 12-game hitting streak, while 2B D.J. LeMahieu is batting .528 during a nine-game streak.

3. Chicago has scored at least three runs in 17 straight games, one shy of matching its season-high.

PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Rockies 3