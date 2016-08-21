Preview: Cubs at Rockies

Jason Hammel’s history at Coors Field is a mixed bag, but Hammel is a different pitcher than he was with the Colorado Rockies early in his career. The Chicago Cubs’ right-hander looks to continue his career year when he takes on his former team in the finale of their three-game series on Sunday.

Hammel is an even 14-14 at Coors Field, which served as his home park from 2009-11, but he is in the midst of the best season of his career and backed by a powerful offense. The Cubs have won 19 of their last 23, including a 9-2 rout of the Rockies on Saturday in which the first four batters in Chicago’s lineup combined for nine hits, eight runs, two homers and six RBIs. Chicago star Kris Bryant has led the charge lately, going 10-for-16 with three homers and 10 RBIs over his last three games. The Rockies had won three straight before Saturday’s loss, but they dropped four in a row and eight of nine prior to the modest winning streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ABC 7 (Chicago), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (13-5, 2.75 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (7-7, 5.29)

Hammel has won all six of his starts since the All-Star break, allowing two runs or fewer in each and compiling a 0.95 ERA over that stretch. The 33-year-old struck out seven and allowed just two hits over seven scoreless frames Tuesday against Milwaukee. Hammel has faced his former team just once, earning the win with six innings of three-run ball last season.

The Rockies have lost De La Rosa’s last three starts and five of the last six times he has taken the ball. The 35-year-old didn’t get a decision Monday against Washington, allowing four runs over six innings in a 5-4 loss. De La Rosa is 4-0 with a 3.30 ERA in 11 games (seven starts) against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon (toe) was out of the lineup for a second consecutive day on Saturday and could be limited to pinch-hitting duty on Sunday.

2. Cubs starting pitchers are 12-0 with a 1.50 ERA in 18 games this month, including 14 quality starts.

3. Chicago has scored at least three runs in 19 straight games, the second-longest streak in the majors this season behind Baltimore’s string of 28 straight.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Rockies 4