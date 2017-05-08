Preview: Cubs at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies attempt to make it three wins in a row when they continue their 10-game homestand with the first of three contests against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Colorado has captured four of its last five overall games after taking two of three from visiting Arizona over the weekend.

The Rockies used the long ball to post a 5-2 triumph on Sunday, belting three home runs in the victory - including one by Mark Reynolds, who has gone deep in three consecutive contests. Chicago is beginning a six-game road trip after being on the wrong end of a three-game sweep in its weekend interleague series against the New York Yankees. The Cubs likely will be a bit tired for the opener in Colorado after dropping a 5-4 decision to the Yankees in 18 innings on Sunday night. Javier Baez homered and drove in a pair of runs for Chicago as he recorded his second straight multi-hit performance and fourth in seven games this month.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-1, 4.63 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Antonio Senzatela (4-1, 2.84)

Arrieta bounced back from his first loss of the season last time out, allowing three runs over six innings in a victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday. The 31-year-old from Missouri has split his last two road outings despite surrendering five runs in each and a total of 18 hits over 10 1/3 frames. Arrieta is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three career starts against the Rockies but was tagged for nine runs and 13 hits over five innings in his only turn at Coors Field.

Senzatela also rebounded from his first setback of 2017 - and his career - on Wednesday as he gave up three runs (two earned) over six innings at San Diego. The 22-year-old Venezuelan, who won National League Rookie of the Month honors for April, ranks among the major-league leaders as he has thrown 53.5 percent of his pitches for strikes. Senzatela, who will be facing Chicago for the first time in his career, is 2-1 with a 3.15 ERA in three home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon has posted back-to-back three-hit performances and finished 7-for-14 in the weekend series against Arizona.

2. Chicago had recalled RHP Justin Grimm and INF Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Iowa, optioned Rob Zastryzny and placed fellow LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day disabled list prior to Sunday's marathon.

3. Colorado's 20-12 start through 32 games is the second-best in franchise history - one win shy of the mark set by the 1997 team.

PREDICTION: Rockies 5, Cubs 2