Preview: Cubs at Rockies

The Chicago Cubs have won five of their six road series in 2017, and they have a chance to add another triumph away from home when they wrap up a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. The teams split a doubleheader on Tuesday, with each claiming a lopsided victory.
The Cubs snapped a four-game skid with an 8-1 win in Tuesday’s nightcap behind John Lackey's dominant effort and home runs by Javier Baez and Kris Bryant. The Rockies trounced Chicago 10-4 in the opener and have matched the best start in franchise history at 21-13. Lackey’s seven scoreless innings helped the Cubs escape the doubleheader without further taxing a bullpen that was pushed to the limit in an 18-inning loss to the New York Yankees on Sunday night and called upon Dylan Floro for 4 1/3 innings of relief in his major-league debut in the opener. Colorado followed a season-high-tying 15 hits in the first game with just six – all singles – in the nightcap.
TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Colorado)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 3.51 ERA) vs. Rockies RH German Marquez (0-2, 7.31)
Hendricks’ trademark pinpoint control was a tad off in his first three starts of the season, but he recently has looked more like the pitcher who led the majors in ERA last year. The 27-year-old has allowed two runs in 17 1/3 innings over his last three outings, including 5 1/3 scoreless frames in a no-decision against the Yankees on Friday. Hendricks is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five career starts against the Rockies.
Marquez is winless in three starts this season, and two have been considerably rough. The 22-year-old Venezuelan surrendered a pair of home runs last time out, allowing five runs over six innings in a loss to Arizona. Marquez is 1-2 with a 6.55 ERA in five games (four starts) at Coors Field since making his major-league debut in September.
1. Baez is batting .351 with four homers and nine RBIs over his last nine games.
2. Rockies 1B Mark Reynolds had homered in four straight contests before going 0-for-1 with three walks in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.
3. Chicago 2B-OF Ben Zobrist went 0-for-7 in the twinbill, ending his 10-game hitting streak.
PREDICTION: Cubs 7, Rockies 3