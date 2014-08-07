(Updated: CHANGES to Corey Dickerson in Para 2)

Rockies 13, Cubs 4: Carlos Gonzalez homered to highlight a six-run sixth as Colorado stormed past visiting Chicago.

Michael McKenry homered, Corey Dickerson went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Nolan Arenado drove in two runs and scored a pair for the Rockies, who snapped a five-game slide and won for the second time in the last 10 contests. Jordan Lyles (6-1) made his first start in over two months after being activated from the disabled list and allowed four runs on six hits in six innings.

Jake Arrieta (6-3) surrendered a career-high 13 hits and matched a career-worst with nine runs allowed in five innings. Chris Coghlan finished a home run shy of the cycle and Arismendy Alcantara hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, who held a pair of leads before the game got out of hand.

Coghlan’s RBI double gave Chicago a 4-3 advantage in the fifth but Arrieta failed to record an out in the sixth as Arenado doubled in the tying run before coming in on Gonzalez’s blast into the Colorado bullpen right. Brandon Barnes’ RBI single capped a string of seven straight hits to begin the inning and finally ended Arrieta’s night before Josh Rutledge’s double-play groundout forced in a run to cap the six-run rally.

Dickerson singled in a pair and came in on McKenry’s homer in the seventh to cap the rout. Alcantara’s third home run gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the fourth but Arenado delivered an RBI groundout, Dickerson tripled in a run and McKenry added an RBI single in the fourth to tie it up.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arrieta’s nine earned runs were one fewer than he had allowed in any previous month this season and boosted his ERA from 2.11 to 2.80. … The Cubs reportedly claimed former Miami Marlins RHP Jacob Turner off waivers. … The Rockies placed LHP Brett Anderson (lower back strain) on the 15-day DL and recalled RHP Brooks Brown from Triple-A Colorado Springs while designating OF Jason Pridie for assignment.