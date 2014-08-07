Cubs 6, Rockies 2: Javier Baez homered twice among four RBIs as visiting Chicago took the rubber match of a three-game series from Colorado.

Starlin Castro added a solo home run and Arismendy Alcantara singled in a run in support of rookie Kyle Hendricks (3-1), who allowed two runs and six hits in eight innings to post his fourth straight quality start. The right-hander struck out four in the longest outing of his brief major-league career.

Baez, who hit his first major-league home run in the 12th inning of Tuesday’s series-opening win, sent a 3-2 slider from Yohan Flande (0-4) down the line in left in the sixth inning and went the opposite way into the Rockies bullpen for a two-run shot in the eighth to cap his first multi-homer game. Flande surrendered four runs on seven hits in six innings to remain winless.

Justin Ruggiano just beat the tag at the plate on Alcantara’s RBI single to right in the second to give Chicago the lead and Baez made it 2-0 with a single to left in the third. Colorado cut the deficit in half on Justin Morneau’s RBI double in the fourth, but Flande could not keep it that close as Baez and Castro delivered back-to-back solo shots in the sixth.

Morneau, who finished with a pair of hits, came in to score on Corey Dickerson’s single in the sixth but Hendricks got Wilin Rosario to ground out to end the inning. Baez followed Chris Coghlan’s walk with his second blast in the eighth to make it a four-run gap.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Rockies recalled RHP Juan Nicasio from Triple-A Colorado Springs and optioned RHP Brooks Brown. Nicasio, who made 14 starts before being sent down, came on in relief of Flande and surrendered Baez’s second blast. … Colorado SS Troy Tulowitzki (hip) took swings in the batting cage on Wednesday and was due to test his lateral movement with fielding drills on Thursday. … Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who went 0-for-8 in the first two games of the series, got his second day off of the season.