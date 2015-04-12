Cubs 6, Rockies 5

DENVER -- Dexter Fowler hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 win over the Colorado Rockies.

The homer, the first of the season for Fowler, came on an 0-2 pitch from LaTroy Hawkins (1-1). The Rockies closer blew a save for the second time in three chances this season.

Hawkins entered the game after lefty Boone Logan got the first out in the ninth. Hawkins walked the first batter he faced and threw a wild pitch. With two outs, pinch hitter Welington Castillo singled home a run, and Fowler followed drove a slider into the right field stands.

The Rockies carried a two-run lead into the ninth largely because of a bases-loaded triple by second baseman DJ LeMahieu that highlighted a four-run second.

Center fielder Charlie Blackmon and right fielder Carlos Gonzalez also drove in runs for the Rockies.

Colorado starter Jordan Lyles allowed three runs (one earned) in six innings and got 11 outs on ground balls. He gave up a run in the second when he issued a leadoff walk and catcher Miguel Montero doubled with one out.

That lead quickly disappeared thanks to LeMahieu. His big hit came on an 0-2 changeup from Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks after consecutive singles with one out by left fielder Corey Dickerson, catcher Michael McKenry and shortstop Daniel Descalso. The latter hit came on a ball that Hendricks deflected to shortstop Starlin Castro, who had no play.

Both teams again batted their pitcher eighth, and after Lyles popped out, LeMahieu delivered his first extra-base hit of the season after 11 singles. He is batting 12-for-25 (.480) in keeping with his history of fast starts.

Two errors by the Rockies in the fourth helped the Cubs parlay four hits into two runs and cut their deficit to 4-3. Descalso booted a grounder for his second error of the game to open the inning. Hendricks delivered a run-scoring single. After catcher Michael McKenry dropped Anthony Rizzo’s foul popup, Rizzo hit a sacrifice fly.

After Hendricks issued his lone walk to open the fifth, Gonzalez doubled to make it 5-3. Hendricks allowed five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Hector Rondon gave up a two-out double in the ninth but earned his second save. Neil Ramirez (1-0) struck out both batters he faced in the eighth to earn the win.

NOTES: The Rockies committed two errors in the fourth, the first time they made two errors in an inning since the fourth inning Aug. 10 at Arizona. They finished with four errors. ... Colorado RHP Jon Axford was placed on the family medical emergency list for at least three days and perhaps as many as seven to be with his son, Jameson, who will undergo surgery in Denver after being bitten on his right foot by a rattle snake in spring training. ... The Rockies selected the contract of RHP Scott Oberg from Triple-A Albuquerque, and to make room for him on the 40-man roster, they transferred INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lumbar disc) from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list...Cubs 3B Mike Olt was sore and not in the lineup after getting hit on the right wrist with a pitch in the ninth inning Saturday night. ... Cubs INF Tommy La Stella was unable to play due to a right side strain, so Jonathan Herrera made his first start of the season, replacing Olt. ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki was given a planned day off.