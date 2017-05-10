Rockies beat Cubs, Arrieta in first game of doubleheader

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies again made life at Coors Field miserable for Jake Arrieta. They knocked the Chicago Cubs starter out of the game in the fourth inning Tuesday on their way to a 10-4 romp in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Arrieta lasted 3 2/3 innings -- the shortest outing of his 105 starts with the Cubs -- and surrendered nine hits and nine runs (five earned). In his two career starts at Coors Field, Arrieta is 0-2 with a 14.54 ERA, having allowed 22 hits and 18 runs (14 earned) in 8 2/3 innings. His first start there was Aug. 6, 2014.

Ryan Hanigan's three-run single highlighted a six-run third when the Rockies cashed in on shortstop Javier Baez's throwing error and scored four unearned runs to go ahead 6-1.

Every member of Colorado's starting lineup had a hit, including rookie pitcher Antonio Senzatela (5-1), who in his seventh career start allowed five hits and two runs in six innings. He has pitched at least six innings in six consecutive starts.

The Cubs have lost a season-high-tying four straight games. The win was the third straight and fifth in six games for the Rockies.

Mark Reynolds went 3-for-4 with his 12th homer and three RBIs. He has homered in a career-high-tying four consecutive games. The Rockies' 15-hit attack included two apiece from DJ LeMahieu, Trevor Story and Ian Desmond.

Nolan Arenado's sacrifice fly and Reynolds' run-scoring single in the fourth gave the Rockies an 8-2 lead and finished Arrieta (4-2). He was charged with a ninth run when Dylan Floro, making his Cubs debut, gave up singles to Desmond and Story, the first two batters he faced, putting the Rockies ahead 9-2. But Floro did save the Cubs bullpen by pitching 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball.

The Rockies sent 10 batters to the plate in third while scoring six runs, four unearned, to take a 6-1 lead. With one out, five straight batters reached base. Charlie Blackmon tripled as his drive off the wall near the right-field line ricocheted away from Kris Bryant.

After LeMahieu doubled, Baez fielded Arenado's grounder and would have nailed LeMahieu at third but made a wide throw. Consecutive singles by Carlos Gonzalez, Reynolds and Desmond netted two more runs.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber threw Gonzalez out at the plate on Desmond's hit, but Story walked to load the bases for Hanigan. He flared a three-run single as Schwarber made a diving attempt in short left-center, but the ball deflected off his glove.

Schwarber's bases-loaded ground out netted a run in the fourth to make it 6-2 after Senzatela gave up a walk and two singles to start the inning.

Anthony Rizzo's run-scoring ground out gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third after Schwarber led off with a double and took third on a ground out.

NOTES: Cubs RF Kris Bryant made his first start in the outfield after starting the previous 31 games at third base... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon's third-inning triple was his fifth of the season, matching his 2016 total and four shy of his career-high nine triples in 2015...Cubs 3B Jeimer Candelario and Rockies RHP Jeff Hoffman were added to the rosters as the 26th player for the second game... Cubs OF Jason Heyward (sprained finger, right hand) is expected to be ready for reinstatement when he is eligible May 16...Rockies LF Gerardo Parra was held out of the lineup until Game 2 because he is 7-for-16 lifetime with one homer against second-game starter John Lackey.