Rockies top Cubs to improve to 4-0

DENVER -- A 5-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in their home opener enabled the Colorado Rockies to tie a franchise record with their fourth straight victory to begin a season.

The Rockies also vindicated the thinking of manager Walt Weiss. He batted his pitcher eighth for the first time in Rockies history and made another key adjustment to his lineup involving shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

Batting second to start a game for the first time in nearly six years, Tulowitzki doubled home two runs in the fifth off Cubs starter Travis Wood (0-1) to put the Rockies ahead 3-1.

“It doesn’t matter to me (where I bat), just as long as I get RBI opportunities,” said Tulowitzki, who is 8-for-18 with five doubles and four RBIs this season. “I love those RBI situations. I love being out there in the clutch. That’s what I live for. That’s what my offseason workouts are geared at, and it’s fun to come through.”

The Rockies tacked on two runs in the sixth when first baseman Justin Morneau, who entered the game 1-for-13, led off with a home run, and left fielder Corey Dickerson singled home a run, giving him seven RBIs for the season.

The only other time in their previous 22 seasons that the Rockies opened 4-0 was in 1995 -- one of three seasons they reached the playoffs as the wild-card team.

The Cubs, playing for just the third time in six days, are hitting a mere .140 (12-for-86). They went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position Friday, stranded nine runners, including six in the first three innings against Rockies starter Tyler Matzek.

“Their pitcher was struggling,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “We had plenty of opportunities. They found their way through it, where we did not get the big hit, they did.”

Matzek threw just 40 of 84 pitches for strikes and was unable to command his fastball. He was lifted with the score tied at 1-1 after giving up a walk and single to begin the fifth. Christian Bergman (1-0) took over and snuffed out that rally. He fell behind shortstop Starlin Castro 3-0 before getting him to ground into a double play on a 3-2 changeup and retired third baseman Mike Olt on a grounder.

With Jorge De La Rosa beginning the season on the disabled list, Bergman made the Opening Day roster as a long man. It had been exactly one week since he pitched in a game.

“It’s kind of tough not pitching for a while, but I just got to stay sharp,” Bergman said, “and be ready for whenever they need me and come in and make pitches in tough spots.”

Matzek batted eighth, and Tulowitzki hit second in the lineup for the first time since May 27, 2009.

Weiss said he liked the arrangement against a left-handed starter and preferred to have a dangerous right-handed hitter batting second with two position players hitting in front of him.

One of those position players was second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who went 3-for-4 and reached base four times. Typically the Rockies’ eighth hitter, LeMahieu batted ninth and drove in Colorado’s first run with a two-out single in the second. The hit followed a double by Matzek, who was given credit for a hit on a ball that went off the glove of left fielder Matt Szczur.

Matzek allowed four hits and three walks, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch but gave up just one run in the third on Szczur’s one-out sacrifice fly after the Cubs loaded the bases with no outs. Matzek typically is able to command his fastball inside to right-handed hitters that but was unable to do so while throwing first-pitch strikes to just eight of the 21 batters he faced.

“It just wasn’t there,” Matzek said. “I had to rely on the slider and my off-speed pitches more than anything. When that happens, I‘m not going to go deep in a game. I‘m just going to go out there and try and fight and get as many innings as possible.”

Bergman, Brooks Brown, Rafael Betancourt and Boone Logan combined to hold the Cubs to one hit over the final five innings, lowering the ERA of the Rockies relievers to 1.26 (14 1/3 innings, two earned runs).

NOTES: Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo reached base safely in his past 17 games, dating to Aug. 23. It is the longest active streak in the majors and ties the longest streak of Rizzo’s career (July 6-25 last year). ...Paid attendance was 49,303, a sellout. Tickets distributed were 50,967, a Coors Field record. The old record was 50,956 on April 9, 2010. ... Both teams batted their pitchers eighth, the first time that has happened since a Pirates-Cardinals game on July 13, 2008, when Joel Pineiro started for the Cardinals and Ian Snell for the Pirates. ... Cubs RHP Justin Grimm (right forearm inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 2, and RHP Brian Schlitter was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. ... Cubs C Wellington Castillo and LF Matt Szczur made their first starts of the season. ... Rockies LHP De La Rosa (left groin strain) threw 57 pitches in four innings in a rehab game Thursday for Triple-A Albuquerque and is on course to be activated and start Tuesday at San Francisco.