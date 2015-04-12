EditorsNote: resends with fix

Cubs’ bats come alive in win over Rockies

DENVER -- It took four games spread over a week, but the Chicago Cubs finally showed some offensive life Saturday. Plenty of it, actually.

After scoring three runs on 12 hits in their first three games, two of them losses, the Cubs beat the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, 9-5.

Their 12-hit attack included three home runs and two triples, both by center fielder Dexter Fowler.

“We just got to be more patient,” Fowler said. “I think everybody’s real amped up. Everybody’s trying to get that big hit; put too much pressure on themselves. We relaxed tonight, so if we can keep it going.”

The Cubs scored in each of the first three innings. Most of that damage came against Kyle Kendrick (1-1), who made his Coors Field debut for the Rockies and pitched into the sixth.

He allowed a career-high eight runs, eight hits, including Chicago’s three homers and Fowler’s two triples. He issued five walks, three of whom who scored, while throwing just 57 of 102 pitches for strikes.

“Obviously command wasn’t there,” Kendrick said. “I walked five guys; that’s definitely not me. My command just wasn’t there. I fell behind in counts. The homers, I had to come back (in the count), and the ball was up. The five walks is just no command.”

Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan and third baseman Mike Olt hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the third, and shortstop Starlin Castro led off the fifth with a homer that put the Cubs ahead, 6-3.

Fowler tripled on Kendrick’s first pitch of the game and scored and tripled home two runs in the second. The latter hit was one of three in 13 at-bats for the Cubs with runners in scoring position. They entered the game 2-for-25 in those situations and stranded eight runners.

“You’re always going to leave somebody on base (when) you have that many opportunities,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I’d like to see us get a little bit more efficient in different moments, but overall, I have nothing to complain about.”

Cubs starter Jason Hammel, who pitched for the Rockies in 2009-2011, made his first career appearance against them in his 2015 debut and allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings with no walks and six strikeouts.

“Obviously, I didn’t want to give up that many hits or baserunners, especially at this place,” said Hammel, who entered the game 13-14 with a 4.95 ERA at Coors Field in 49 games, 45 starts, totaling 267 1/3 innings. “A couple runners can turn into a six-run inning in a flash.”

He gave up a two-run homer to third baseman Nolan Arenado in the second and a run-scoring single to first baseman Justin Morneau in the third that cut the Cubs’ lead to 5-3. Hammel allowed the leadoff batter to reach base in the fourth and fifth but each time, got the next batter to ground into a double play.

The Rockies, who were bidding to start the season with a franchise-record fifth straight victory, scored twice in the eighth on Arenado’s double and left fielder Corey Dickerson’s single to trim the lead to 9-5.

There was a scary moment for the Cubs and Olt in the ninth when hard-throwing Adam Ottavino, ahead of Olt 0-2, hit him with a 96 mph fastball on the inside of the right wrist. X-rays did not reveal any fracture

“It was 0-2,” Olt said. “The last thing he wants to do is hit me. I got lucky nothing worse happened. It’s a scary spot to get hit because there’s not much meat around it. So anything above 90 (mph) to a bone is not something you want. It was good for me. I’ll be able to sleep tonight.”

NOTES: Rockies LHP Jorge De La Rosa (left groin strain) will make a second rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque rather than start at San Francisco. RHP Christian Bergman will start against the Giants. ... Fowler’s two triples gave him 59 in his career, the most in the majors since 2009. He last had two triples in a game on Aug. 29, 2010, at Coors Field while playing for the Rockies against the Dodgers. ... Against Rockies RHP Kendrick, Cubs manager Joe Maddon moved left-handed-hitting C Miguel Montero up to fourth behind the left-handed-hitting 1B Anthony Rizzo in hopes of getting Rizzo better pitches to hit. ... Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon’s error in the sixth was Colorado’s first of the season. ... Rockies 3B Arenado has hit safely in all five Rockies games with an extra-base hit in four of them.