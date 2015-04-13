Fowler powers Cubs to comeback win at Colorado

DENVER -- Dexter Fowler, who returned to Coors Field for the first time this weekend since beginning his career with the Colorado Rockies, capped his visit with one memorable swing Sunday.

The center fielder hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, completing a three-run uprising that gave the Chicago Cubs a 6-5 win over the Rockies. The decisive hit came on an 0-2 slider from closer LaTroy Hawkins, who blew his second save in three opportunities this season.

“First time coming back, it’s surreal that it happened, that I hit the game-winning homer here,” Fowler said. “I got it pretty good. It’s one of those you hit it and it’s almost like you didn’t feel it, but you know it.”

At 42, Hawkins is the oldest player in the majors, and he said he has been trying to get a feel for his stuff since the end of spring training. Hawkins blew a save chance Wednesday in Milwaukee, but the Rockies managed to win in the 10th inning. There was no such comeback in the rubber game against Chicago.

Hawkins entered after lefty Boone Logan got the first out in the ninth. Hawkins walked the first batter he faced and threw a wild pitch. With two outs, pinch hitter Welington Castillo singled home a run, setting the stage for Fowler’s dramatics.

“It wasn’t a slider, it was a cement mixer,” Hawkins said. “That’s what we call them, when they don’t do what they’re supposed to do. I just couldn’t get ahead of hitters. The one I did get ahead of, I gave up a home run to. When you make terrible pitches like that, that’s what big-leaguers do.”

Hawkins (1-1) came on after Adam Ottavino and Logan worked a combined 2 1/3 hitless innings. Colorado starter Jordan Lyles allowed three runs, one earned, and five hits in six innings, getting 11 outs on ground balls.

The Rockies carried a two-run lead into the ninth largely because of a bases-loaded triple by second baseman DJ LeMahieu that highlighted a four-run second. The hit came with two outs on an 0-2 changeup from Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks, who gave up eight hits and five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his 2015 debut.

”I tried to throttle him a little bit,“ Hendricks said of the pitch LeMahieu drove into the gap in left-center. ”Threw a fastball up and then go changeup. I just didn’t get it down enough. Not a terrible pitch, but you got to make a better pitch than that 0-2.

“I had nothing out there. Just tried to battle and keep them in it. Luckily, the bullpen came in and did a (heck) of a job.”

Hendricks left with one out and runners on second and third in the fifth. Jason Motte got cleanup-hitting first baseman Justin Morneau to pop up and left fielder Corey Dickerson to foul out. Three more relievers followed Motte to the mound as the Cubs bullpen gave up two hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Neil Ramirez (1-0) struck out both batters he faced in the eighth to earn the win. Closer Hector Rondon allowed a two-out double in the ninth but earned his second save.

The Cubs were playing with a thin bench. Infielder Tommy La Stella was unavailable due to a right side strain that caused him to miss the series. Third baseman Mike Olt struck out as a pinch hitter in the ninth, but he wasn’t in the lineup after getting hit with a pitch on his right wrist in the ninth inning Saturday night.

Chicago manager Joe Maddon had pitcher Travis Wood listed with his bench players on the lineup card and sent him up to pinch-hit in the seventh. Wood struck out. The only healthy position player who didn’t get in the game was catcher David Ross, making the Cubs’ comeback win especially sweet.

“That’s the kind of stuff that galvanizes a group, when you get everybody involved,” Maddon said. “I’ve talked to them about being ready at any time and I’ll try anything at any time to win a game. And the boys were ready.”

NOTES: The Rockies committed two errors in the fourth, the first time they made two errors in an inning since the fourth inning Aug. 10 at Arizona. They finished with four errors. ... Colorado RHP Jon Axford was placed on the family medical emergency list for at least three days and perhaps as many as seven to be with his son, Jameson, who will undergo surgery in Denver after being bitten on his right foot by a rattle snake in spring training. ... The Rockies selected the contract of RHP Scott Oberg from Triple-A Albuquerque, and to make room for him on the 40-man roster, they transferred INF Charlie Culberson (bulging lumbar disc) from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. ... Chicago INF Jonathan Herrera made his first start of the season, replacing 3B Mike Olt (wrist). ... Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki received a planned day of rest. He struck out as a ninth-inning pinch hitter.