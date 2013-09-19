Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

Starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija broke through a couple of barriers in Tuesday night’s 4-3 loss to the Brewers in Milwaukee.

The Cubs’ Opening Day starter surpassed both the 200-innings and 200-strikeouts marks as he worked seven innings and got a no-decision. Last season, the Cubs shut Samardzija down in early September because it was his first full year as a starter.

”Like I said a couple weeks ago, it’s how you get there,“ said Samardzija, whose record held at 8-12 as he ERA went from 4.44 to 4.42. ”It’s how you do your work. At the end of the year, you look back on it and evaluate yourself and everything. Obviously, it’s a goal you set at the beginning of the season. The big thing for me is taking that ball every fifth day and being a guy you can count on to pitch and throw a lot of pitches and work the other lineup and get deep into games and save your bullpen.

“If you’re throwing 200 innings, the majority of times you’re doing that. I think that’s a big positive and we can build on it. Like I said last year, the reason I was upset at getting shut down was just because I didn’t know. How do I feel when I have 200 innings? How did feel when I have 210 innings? We’re there now. I feel good.”

Samardzija got into a brief dugout dustup with third-base coach David Bell, who positions infielders. Samardzija apparently didn’t like first baseman Anthony Rizzo playing off the bag on a triple down the line by Norichika Aoki in the sixth. No runs scored.

“It’s just competitive juice, man, playing to win a game,” he said. “It’s exciting. It’s good to see. People care. Our record isn’t where we want it to be right now, but nobody’s happy about it.”

The Cubs lost to Milwaukee 7-0 on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-89

STREAK: Lost five

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Cubs (Jake Arrieta, 3-4, 5.49) at Brewers (Kyle Lohse, 10-9, 3.46)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta tries to prevent a sweep Thursday when he stats for the Cubs in their season finale with the Brewers. Arrieta did not factor in the decision his last time out, when he allowed back-to-back home runs in a 5-4 victory over the Pirates Sept. 13. Arrieta has faced Milwaukee twice this season, going 0-1 and allowing five earned runs in 11 innings of work.

--INF Donnie Murphy was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, due to what manager Dale Sveum described as a sore wrist. Murphy was batting .284 after a 2-for-4 performance against the Brewers on Sept. 6 but has struggled since, going 2-for-22 since, dropping his average to .250 on the season. Sveum said Murphy’s availability is day-to-day.

--LHP Chris Rusin lasted just four innings Wednesday, allowing six runs -- including a first-inning grand slam -- on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. In his last seven starts, Rusin is 0-4 with 17 earned runs in 25 innings of work and has failed to work past the fifth in three of his last four outings.

--CF Ryan Sweeney was one of two Cubs players with multiple hits Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double in a 7-0 loss to the Brewers. It marked the first time Sweeney had multiple hits in one game since Sept. 10 and was the tenth time he accomplished the feat this season. Sweeney is 4-for-28 (.143) in his last 10 games with a home run and two RBIs.

--RF Nate Schierholtz went 2-for-4 Wednesday in the Cubs’ 7-0 loss at Milwaukee. Schierholtz is second on the team with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs but is batting .125 over his last 10 games with one RBI, four walks and six strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got the ball up a couple times in bad situations, but I think the walks were the biggest thing that happened.” -- Manager Dale Sveum, on LHP Chris Rusin after a 7-0 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Thomas Neal (separated right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10.

--RHP Matt Guerrier (flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. The Cubs don’t think he’ll have to undergo a Tommy John procedure, which could knock him out for up to 12 months. He will seek a second opinion, but he is done for season.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He has been bothered by bone spurs, confirmed by an MRI.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (ruptured ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 11.

--RHP Rafael Dolis (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 24 in the rookie-level Arizona League, then moved to Class A Kane County on Aug. 31. He could return to the Chicago bullpen in September.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino (Tommy John surgery in March 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 27. He underwent an arthroscopic cleanup of his surgically repaired right elbow in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Kevin Gregg (closer)

LHP James Russell

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Alberto Cabrera

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Chang-Yong Lim

RHP Daniel Bard

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Dioner Navarro

J.C. Boscan

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brian Bogusevic

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Darnell McDonald

OF Ryan Sweeney