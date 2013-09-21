Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

In somewhat of a surprise move, the Cubs said Thursday that shortstop prospect Javier Baez will not play in the Arizona Fall League this year. General manager Jed Hoyer cited the rigors of the long season for Baez wanting to pull out, and the organization agreeing.

”I think he’s kind of emotionally drained after the long season and the playoffs, physically drained,“ Hoyer said. ”We agreed the right thing to do was let him work out in Arizona and let him take some time off. He won’t play any winter ball. We mutually agreed. It was a long season for him.

“He had a full season, a great season. We’ll see him in Arizona working out.”

Baez, 20, is the Cubs’ top minor league prospect and the organization’s minor league player of the year this season. Between Class A Daytona and Double-A (Kodak) Tennessee, he combined to hit 37 home runs and drive in 111.

He figures to force the Cubs’ hand with a strong spring training, but they seem committed to having him open at Triple-A Des Moines. The Cubs have Starlin Castro at shortstop in the big leagues, so it’s possible they’ll move Baez to another position when he’s ready to come up.

”He has, for a young kid, tremendous baseball instincts, not just shortstop instincts, but instincts that carry over to other positions,“ said team president Theo Epstein. ”Not that we would ever do this, but I wouldn’t doubt that he could go out and play a lot of the outfield.

“I think that he could catch, he’s got such a good head for the game,” Epstein said. “But I think second base and third base will be positions he can handle if and when the time is right to do that.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-90

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

Next: Braves (RHP Kris Medlen, 14-12, 3.32) at Cubs (Travis Wood, 9-11, 3.05)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kevin Gregg could be released by the Cubs after publicly questioning manager Dale Sveum’s decision earlier this week to use RHP Pedro Strop in closing situations in the season’s final games. “Apparently Kevin misunderstood Dale and thought he had his job permanently taken away from him,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said after Friday’s game. “He apparently had some choice words ... (and) upon hearing that, I called him up to Dale’s office and told him how disappointed I was with him given the way we treated him this year.” Gregg apologized to Epstein and Sveum on Friday. “I told him that I’d sleep on it and let him know if he’d be released in the morning,” Epstein said. Gregg (2-5) pitched the ninth inning in Friday’s 9-5 loss to Atlanta, giving up four earned runs on three hits. In a post-game appearance in the Wrigley Field press box, Gregg said the original conversation was a misunderstanding. “I got angry about it,” Gregg said. “Theo’s a smart man, he’s not going to have a knee-jerk reaction to something. Unfortunately, I did.”

--RHP Scott Baker continued his comeback from Tommy John surgery with his third Cubs start. Two solid appearances had impressed Cubs manager Dale Sveum enough to give Baker another look. “He’s pitching with not quite the velocity he did prior to the surgery, but he’s still pitching the way he (previously) pitched,” Sveum said. “He can get pop ups, he can pitch north and south and there’s that last life on his fastball.” Baker worked four innings on Friday, threw 70 pitches and gave up four runs on five hits in Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves. He walked three and struck out one.

--C Welington Castillo’s season is over after he suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee. “He’s going to need to have it scoped,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said prior to Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves. “So obviously, his season’s over. He’ll rehab. Conservatively, it’ll be a 4-6 week rehab ... (But) he had a fantastic year. He’s a real developmental success story in really every facet.” Castillo batted .271 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 113 games.

--SS Starlin Castro reached the 10-homer mark for the third straight season with a fifth-inning shot in Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves. He is just the fourth Cubs shortstop since 1901 to record at least three 10-homer seasons, joining Ernie Banks (1954-61), Shawon Dunston (1986-95), and Jose Hernandez (1995-99). Castro and Banks are the only Cubs to accomplish the feat in three consecutive seasons.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 in Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves. He notched back-to-back multihit games for the second time this month. Rizzo is batting .231 with 22 home runs and 76 RBI.

--LHP Travis Wood makes his 31st start (18th at home) in the second game of the series on Saturday. Wood received a no-decision in the Cubs 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Sept. 15 after allowing two runs on five hits. Saturday’s game is his first career start against the Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I have a decent idea what I‘m doing out there. Do I think a good, normal, productive offseason will benefit me? Absolutely.” -- RHP Scott Baker, after pitching four innings in his third appearance since having Tommy John surgery.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (right knee meniscus tear) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Sept. 20.

--OF Thomas Neal (separated right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10.

--RHP Matt Guerrier (flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. The Cubs don’t think he’ll have to undergo a Tommy John procedure, which could knock him out for up to 12 months. He will seek a second opinion, but he is done for season.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He has been bothered by bone spurs, confirmed by an MRI.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (ruptured ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 11.

--RHP Rafael Dolis (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 24 in the rookie-level Arizona League, then moved to Class A Kane County on Aug. 31. He could return to the Chicago bullpen in September.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino (Tommy John surgery in March 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 27. He underwent an arthroscopic cleanup of his surgically repaired right elbow in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Kevin Gregg (closer)

LHP James Russell

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Alberto Cabrera

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Chang-Yong Lim

RHP Daniel Bard

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Dioner Navarro

J.C. Boscan

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brian Bogusevic

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Darnell McDonald

OF Ryan Sweeney