Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

Although first baseman Anthony Rizzo’s overall numbers are down from those of last year, the Cubs are looking at the big picture when it comes to evaluating the kind of season Rizzo had.

Rizzo has a hitting line of .231/.323/.418 after Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. Last year, Rizzo came up from Triple-A (Des Moines) Iowa and went 285/.342/.463 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs. In almost a full season this year, he has 22 homers and 77 RBIs.

Rizzo and shortstop Starlin Castro have been accused of taking “steps backward,” but manager Dale Sveum wasn’t going that far.

“You analyze the year, and it’s not as bad as everybody makes it out to be,” said Sveum.

Sveum based most of his reasoning on this being Rizzo’s first full year in the major leagues.

”I think you have to analyze in a way that we know how the game works and it’s his first time ever playing every single day in the big leagues,“ Sveum said. ”It’s his first time with the pressure of hitting third every single day for the most part anyway. The 22 homers, 75, possibly 75 RBIs for a second-year player isn’t the end of the world.

“If you look back when you take a second-year player, would you take 20-something homers and 80 RBIs? We’ve put him in a tough situation being a young player, a second-year player. His defense has been as good as anybody’s in the game. The learning process of that is out of the way, too. I think we forget everybody is going to have their bad year or whatever and you get through it, especially at a young age. ‘Wow, I’ve been there before, I know how to get out of it, I understand the process.'”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-91

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Pirates (Charlie Morton, 7-4, 3.35) at Cubs (Jeff Samardzija, 8-12, 4.42)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edwin Jackson’s 30th start on Sunday made him one of five active big league pitchers with 30-plus starts over the past seven seasons. But he surrendered home-run pitches to Freddie Freeman and Andrelton Simmons and that was the difference in the 5-2 loss. “I gave up a two-run homer to Freeman and a hanging slider (on a) one-two count on Simmons and that pretty much sums up the day,” Jackson said. “I kind of got beat on two pitches.” It was Jackson’s 14th quality start, ranking third on the Cubs.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run on Sunday. His 63 extra-base hits are the most for a Cubs left-handed hitter since Corey Patterson had 63 in 2004. Rizzo is also tied for fifth among NL batters in that category. His 39 doubles are the most by a Cubs left-hander since Mark Grace had 41 in 2000. He also ranks fifth in the league in doubles.

--SS Starlin Castro, the Cubs’ leadoff batter, appeared in his 600th major league game on Sunday but went 0-for-4. He salvaged the day with an RBI when he grounded into an eighth-inning fielder’s choice.

--2B Darwin Barney went 2-for-3 with a run scored on Sunday. It was his 21st multi-hit game of the season and first since Aug. 31 against Philadelphia. Barney also had another perfect day in the field and has only four errors this season.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-12, 4.42 ERA) makes his team-leading 32nd start and 17th at home as the Cubs open a three-game series with Pittsburgh. He had a no-decision in his last start, a 4-3 Cubs loss on Sept. 17 at Milwaukee. Samardzija is 4-3 all-time with one complete game and a 2.17 ERA against Pittsburgh. He’s 1-3 this season in five starts against the Pirates. Samardzija leads the club with 203 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We battled and I thought Jackson had one of the better games he’s pitched. He threw his curve ball a lot; he threw his changeup more than he’s had all year and obviously had a really good slider and command of his fastball.” -- Manager Dale Sveum, of RHP Edwin Jackson, who gave up three earned runs in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (right knee meniscus tear) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Sept. 20. He is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 23 or 24. The Cubs are hopeful of a 4-6 week recovery time.

--OF Thomas Neal (separated right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10.

--RHP Matt Guerrier (flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. The Cubs don’t think he’ll have to undergo a Tommy John procedure, which could knock him out for up to 12 months. He will seek a second opinion, but he is done for season.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He has been bothered by bone spurs, confirmed by an MRI.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (ruptured ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 11.

--RHP Rafael Dolis (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 24 in the rookie-level Arizona League, then moved to Class A Kane County on Aug. 31. He could return to the Chicago bullpen in September.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino (Tommy John surgery in March 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 27. He underwent an arthroscopic cleanup of his surgically repaired right elbow in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Kevin Gregg (closer)

LHP James Russell

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Alberto Cabrera

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Chang-Yong Lim

RHP Daniel Bard

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Dioner Navarro

J.C. Boscan

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brian Bogusevic

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Darnell McDonald

OF Ryan Sweeney