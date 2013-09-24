Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

One of the more intriguing players on the Cubs is outfielder Junior Lake. He has been in a rotation for most of the final month of the season with Brian Bogusevic and Ryan Sweeney, with Nate Schierholtz getting most of the time in right field.

The Cubs want to look at Lake, Bogusevic and Sweeney to see what they have for next year. Bogusevic and Sweeney are journeymen veterans while Lake is a homegrown prospect who has shown flashes of exciting play since coming up from the minor leagues right after the All-Star break.

Lake was an infielder most of his minor league career, but he has played left field and center field at the big league level.

He went 0-for-4 in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves and didn’t play in Monday’s 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. His 67 hits since the break are the most for major league rookies.

Lake, 23, is a raw talent, and manager Dale Sveum was asked what he needs to work on going forward.

“Not being so aggressive at the plate and cutting down on two strikes,” the manager said. “The willingness to drive the ball up the middle and hit the outfield grass with men in scoring position. The learning process is still going on for the outfield. He just doesn’t have enough reps. He just needs a lot more reps, whether it’s winter ball or spring training and all to just see balls off the bat. You can take all the fungoes you want in the outfield. It’s just not the same as flyballs off the bat.”

Even though Lake is hitting .299, he’s coming into the period when adjustments have to be made at the plate.

“He’s learning the process at the big leagues,” Sveum pointed out. “Obviously hitting .300 in the big leagues and doing some good things at the plate and learning at the same time that these guys can pitch to a scouting report and how do I change and adjust to what they’re doing to me. All those things start happening in the big leagues to where you have to start making adjustments as well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-92

STREAK: Lost two

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Pirates (Gerrit Cole, 9-7, 3.23) at Cubs (Chris Rusin, 2-5, 3.52)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija had one of his strongest outings of the season, working six innings and giving up one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking four. “Besides (Neil) Walker’s home run, he didn’t give up any really hard contact tonight,” Cubs manager Dale Sveum said. “He threw the ball really well tonight, had a hard cutter. His cutter was getting swung and missed at more than it has all year. That was good to see.” Samardzija now has 210 strikeouts and 207 2/3 innings pitched. He’s the first Cubs pitcher to reach both levels since Ryan Dempster in 2010. Only five other big league pitchers have hit the 200-200 mark this season through Sunday.

--LF Brian Bogusevic went 2-for-3 with a double for his second multi-hit effort in his last three games. He’s hitting .319 in 70 night games this year.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva has a 0.84 ERA in nine bullpen appearances since Aug. 31. Villanueva is 7-8 on the season with a 4.16 ERA in 45 games, including 15 starts. He’s matched a career-high of 125 1/3 innings pitch, also done last season with the Blue Jays.

--RHP Pedro Strop became the fifth Cubs pitcher to record a save last Saturday, joining Kevin Gregg (32), Kyuji Fujikawa and Carlos Marmol (two apiece) and Blake Baker (one). It’s the first time since 2008 Chicago has five relievers with saves in the same season. Strop was acquired from the Orioles in a four-player trade July 2. He’s 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA.

--LHP Chris Rusin (2-5, 3.52 ERA) makes his 13th start and sixth at home in Tuesday’s middle game against Pittsburgh. He suffered the loss in the Cubs 7-0 setback Sept. 18 at Milwaukee, allowing a career high-tying six runs on four hits in four innings. Rusin is 1-1 all-time against the Pirates with a 2.65 ERA and is 0-1 in one start so far this season. Rusin made 19 appearances (18 starts) at Triple-A Iowa, going 8-7 with a complete game shutout, a 3.35 ERA and 69 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like how I’ve been throwing the ball lately, everything felt good. I was happy with how the day went.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, who had one of his strongest outings of the season, working six innings and giving up one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking four in a 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (right knee meniscus tear) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Sept. 20. He is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sept. 23 or 24. The Cubs are hopeful of a 4-6 week recovery time.

--OF Thomas Neal (separated right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10.

--RHP Matt Guerrier (flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. The Cubs don’t think he’ll have to undergo a Tommy John procedure, which could knock him out for up to 12 months. He will seek a second opinion, but he is done for season.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He has been bothered by bone spurs, confirmed by an MRI.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (ruptured ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 11.

--RHP Rafael Dolis (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 24 in the rookie-level Arizona League, then moved to Class A Kane County on Aug. 31. He could return to the Chicago bullpen in September.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino (Tommy John surgery in March 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 27. He underwent an arthroscopic cleanup of his surgically repaired right elbow in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Kevin Gregg (closer)

LHP James Russell

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Alberto Cabrera

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Chang-Yong Lim

RHP Daniel Bard

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Dioner Navarro

J.C. Boscan

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brian Bogusevic

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Darnell McDonald

OF Ryan Sweeney