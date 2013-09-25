Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

Every start down the stretch has been an important one for left-hander Chris Rusin. That includes Tuesday night, when he lasted just 2 1/3 innings in an 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field.

“Without my last two starts, I did a pretty good job,” he said. “I‘m not satisfied, but I did a lot better than I did last year. I want to keep improving each year, and that’s what I did this year.”

Rusin is one of several pitchers in the mix for a rotation job next year. He has not won a decision since Aug. 9, but he has made strides in his second partial year in the big leagues.

“I think from what we saw last year and this year, the biggest thing is the maturity of the young man and what he’s done at the big-league level,” manager Dale Sveum said. “He’s made pitches when he had to. I think that’s the biggest thing, not giving in and coming back and making those pitches. I think as a result of the little time he got last year, that’s a big deal for a lot of people to get a cup of coffee, and we’ll see what we have after that.”

The Cubs are pretty well set with Travis Wood, Jeff Samardzija and Edwin Jackson as their top three starters for 2014.

The rest of the spots are up for grabs, with Rusin competing with the likes of Jake Arrieta, who has shown flashes since being called up from Triple-A (Des Moines) Iowa after he came to Chicago from Baltimore in a trade for pitcher Scott Feldman.

The Cubs likely will stretch swing man Carlos Villanueva out to start in spring training. Minor league prospect Kyle Hendricks will get a long look, and the front office most likely will bring in a pitcher along the lines of Feldman this winter.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-93

STREAK: Lost three

PAST 10 GAMES: 2-8

NEXT: Pirates (Francisco Liriano, 16-7, 2.88) at Cubs (Jake Arrieta, 3-2, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Rusin (2-6) was knocked out in the third inning after struggling to keep his pitches down. “My off-speed was up, my fastball was up and they took those pitches and got hits with them and put one over the fence,” said Rusin, who suffered his fifth straight loss. “Today I didn’t do the job.” He allowed four earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and one walk. Still, the presence of Rusin and Travis Wood in the rotation gives the Cubs two southpaws with ERAs of 3.52 or lower. Tuesday was Rusin’s final start and Wood likely will have one more. That would give the Cubs two lefties with at least 10 starts and ERAs below 3.80 in the same year for the first time since Ken Holtzman and Rich Nye in 1967.

--CF Ryan Sweeney went 3-for-3 with a run scored as he recorded his third three-hit game of the season. Sweeney also extended his hitting streak to five games and is hitting .356 at Wrigley Field this season.

--SS Starlin Castro went 2-for-4, posting his 43rd multi-hit game of the season. He has driven in a run in three of his last five games (four RBI total) and is batting .243 through 157 games.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 with an RBI. He has collected eight hits in his last six games and is hitting .230 with four games to play. Rizzo has 63 extra-base hits, the most for a Cubs left-handed hitter since Corey Patterson in 2004. His 63 extra-base hits leave him tied for fifth among National League batters.

--RHP Kevin Gregg needs just 1/3 inning to reach 700 innings in his career. Gregg (2-6, 3.54 ERA) was 12-for-12 in save situations to start the season before suffering a blown save on June 29 at Seattle. With 32 saves, he topped the 30 mark for the third time in his career and the first time since recording 37 in 2010 with Toronto.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (3-2, 3.94 ERA) makes his ninth start and sixth at home in Wednesday’s series and Cubs home season finale. He earned his third win of the season on Sept. 19 in Milwaukee, allowing just one run on three hits while walking one and striking out five in seven innings. Arrieta is 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates. He had no decision in the Cubs’ 5-4 victory on Sept. 13. He was a member of the Baltimore Orioles’ opening day roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think from what we saw last year and this year, the biggest thing is the maturity of the young man and what he’s done at the big-league level. He’s made pitches when he had to. I think that’s the biggest thing, not giving in and coming back and making those pitches. I think as a result of the little time he got last year, that’s a big deal for a lot of people to get a cup of coffee, and we’ll see what we have after that.” -- Manager Dale Sveum, on LHP Chris Rusin.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (right knee meniscus tear) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Sept. 20. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on Sept. 23. His recovery period is expected to last 4-6 weeks, and the Cubs expect him to be 100 percent by spring training.

--OF Thomas Neal (separated right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10.

--RHP Matt Guerrier (flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. The Cubs don’t think he’ll have to undergo a Tommy John procedure, which could knock him out for up to 12 months. He will seek a second opinion, but he is done for season.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He has been bothered by bone spurs, confirmed by an MRI.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (ruptured ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 11.

--RHP Rafael Dolis (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 24 in the rookie-level Arizona League, then moved to Class A Kane County on Aug. 31. He could return to the Chicago bullpen in September.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino (Tommy John surgery in March 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 27. He underwent an arthroscopic cleanup of his surgically repaired right elbow in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Kevin Gregg (closer)

LHP James Russell

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Alberto Cabrera

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Chang-Yong Lim

RHP Daniel Bard

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Dioner Navarro

J.C. Boscan

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brian Bogusevic

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Darnell McDonald

OF Ryan Sweeney