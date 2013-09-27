Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

Manager Dale Sveum has at least three more days to twist in the wind.

Team president Theo Epstein refused to give Sveum a vote of confidence, repeating that all aspects of the team will be “evaluated.”

Questions to Sveum about his situation have been put to him almost daily. It was that way both before and after the Cubs’ home finale, a 4-2 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday. The Cubs finish the season with three games in St. Louis over the weekend.

Many in the Chicago media have come to Sveum’s defense because Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer have given Sveum two of the worst rosters in the history of the team the past two seasons. Sveum’s contract runs through the end of 2014.

One school of thought is that Sveum is just a “placeholder” manager and that the Cubs eventually would go to a bigger name once the club was ready to contend. The timetable for a bigger-name manager might be moved up, even as it looks like the Cubs won’t contend next year or even 2015.

Sveum said that as long as he came in on the ground floor of the massive rebuilding project, he’d like to be there when the Cubs are ready to contend and win.

“That’s why you take these jobs when you know things aren’t going to be that good at the beginning of the development part,” he said. “You hope you’re around for when things turn around. There’s no question. That’s what we do this for, to win and be here when we’re getting ready to be very competitive.”

Sveum is also a realist who knows managers are hired to be fired. Still, that doesn’t stop him from worrying about his fate.

“I‘m not going to sit here and lie that you’re not wondering what’s going to happen four-five days from now,” he said. “That’s just human nature. There’s nothing you can do about it or control those decisions. You just keep plugging away. There’s nothing you can do about it.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-93

STREAK: Won one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Cubs (Travis Wood, 9-11, 2.98) at Cardinals (Lance Lynn, 14-10, 4.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta could be in line for a spot in the rotation in 2014 after several solid outings and a 4-2 record with the Cubs since arriving from Baltimore in July. But he knows nothing is locked down. “I’ll be the first to tell you that there’s competition in just about any spring training you’re a part of, regardless of the organization,” Arrieta said. “Spot or no spot, I intend on attacking the offseason.” Arrieta tossed six innings of one-run, four-hit ball Wednesday. In nine starts he has held opponents to a .185 batting average with 37 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

--RF Darnell McDonald went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a three-run home run. It was his first homer since April 30, 2012, against Oakland while with Boston and his first multi-hit game since Sept. 13, 2009, at Wrigley Field while with Cincinnati. “Mac had a heck of a day” Cubs manager Dale Sveum said. “(Against) one of the best left-handed pitchers in the game and hit that big home run. He’s done a great job for us since he’s been here. He’s really filled a need and spot for us.”

--RHP Kevin Gregg gave up one run in the ninth on the way to his 33rd save. He also topped 700 innings pitched, needing just 1/3 of an inning to reach that milestone. Gregg has 30-plus saves for the third time in his career and the first time since collecting 37 in 2010 in Toronto. He converted 177 saves in 570 major league appearances with five different teams since 2003.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a stolen base Wednesday. He hit safely in six of his last seven games, including three multi-hit affairs.

--2B Darwin Barney was 2-for-4 with a double and run scored Wednesday. It was his second multi-hit production in his last three contests. He collected his first extra-base hit since doubling Sept. 4 vs. Miami.

--LHP Travis Wood (9-11, 2.98 ERA) makes his 32nd and final start of the season and 14th on the road Friday as the Cubs close the season with the first in a three-game series in St. Louis. Wood settled for a no-decision in Chicago’s 3-1 victory Sunday vs. Atlanta. He allowed just one run on five hits, walked four and struck out seven in seven innings of work. Wood is 3-4 all-time against St. Louis with a 4.80 ERA and 1-2 in four starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s obviously the defining thing on our season. It’s disappointing because the fans have been great, and to lose 50 games is something you don’t even think about at home. It’s very difficult to take.” -- Manager Dale Sveum, after his team closed out its home schedule with a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (right knee meniscus tear) will miss the rest of the season, the team announced Sept. 20. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Sept. 23. His recovery period is expected to last four to six weeks, and the Cubs expect him to be 100 percent by spring training.

--OF Thomas Neal (separated right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10.

--RHP Matt Guerrier (flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. The Cubs don’t think he’ll have to undergo a Tommy John procedure, which could knock him out for up to 12 months. He will seek a second opinion, but he is done for season.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He has been bothered by bone spurs, confirmed by an MRI.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (ruptured ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 11.

--RHP Rafael Dolis (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 24 in the rookie-level Arizona League, then moved to Class A Kane County on Aug. 31. He could return to the Chicago bullpen in September.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino (Tommy John surgery in March 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 27. He underwent an arthroscopic cleanup of his surgically repaired right elbow in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Kevin Gregg (closer)

LHP James Russell

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Alberto Cabrera

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Chang-Yong Lim

RHP Daniel Bard

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Dioner Navarro

J.C. Boscan

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brian Bogusevic

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Darnell McDonald

OF Ryan Sweeney