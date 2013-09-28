Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

The Cubs are going with their “big three” of their rotation in the season-ending series in St. Louis. Travis Wood started Friday’s series opening 7-0 loss, and he will be followed by Edwin Jackson and Jeff Samardzija.

Samardzija opened the season as the No. 1 starter, but Wood has passed him by, with his 3.11 ERA despite a losing 9-12 record. Samardzija has been up-and-down this season while Jackson has been a major disappointment in the first season of a four-year, $52 million contract.

The Cubs have these three pitchers penciled in as their top three starters next year, but where do they go from there.

Manager Dale Sveum said the Cubs will try to go for depth and have at least eight pitchers competing for the rotation in spring training. At least one likely will come via a trade or free agency. In house, the Cubs have veteran swing man Carlos Villanueva, righty Jake Arrieta, young lefty Chris Rusin and top minor league prospect Kyle Hendricks, a right-hander who ascended to Triple-A Iowa this year.

Arrieta started the home finale Wednesday and was the winter in a 4-2 victory over the Pirates. The Cubs acquired Arrieta from Baltimore in a July 2 trade that sent pitcher Scott Feldman to the Orioles. The Cubs love Arrieta’s live arm and power slider. However, he tends to lose command at times and get wild. He seems to be taking nothing for granted next year.

“I’d be the first to tell you that there’s competition in just about every spring training that you’re a part of regardless of the organization,” Arrieta said. “Spot or no spot, I intend on attacking the offseason the same way. The preparation will be pretty refined and my routine will go on as business as usual, and I look forward to that.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-94

STREAK: Lost one

PAST 10 GAMES: 3-7

NEXT: Cubs (Edwin Jackson, 8-17, 4.74) at Cardinals (Adam Wainwright, 18-9, 3.01)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood pitched just one inning Friday night, a move made by design to cap him at an even 200 innings for the year. Wood was the team’s only all-star and enjoyed the best season of his big league career, even though his 9-12 record doesn’t suggest it. His ERA ended at 3.11 and he racked up 24 quality starts in 32 appearances.

--RHP Edwin Jackson hasn’t enjoyed a good season. He’ll try to end it on a good note Saturday against one of his old employers, St. Louis. He’s 1-2, 3.47 in four starts this year against the Cardinals and 2-5, 4.15 in 11 career outings against them. Jackson is coming off a 5-2 loss Sunday to Atlanta.

--C Welington Castillo (knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a partially torn meniscus suffered on Sept. 19 in Milwaukee. Castillo finished his first full MLB season with decent numbers, going .274-8-32 in 113 games. He also tied Pittsburgh’s Russell Martin with a 2.7 defensive WAR (wins above replacement), the top mark for MLB catchers in 2013.

--SS Starlin Castro was the only Cub to crack the code against Lance Lynn on Friday, going 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. Castro upped his average to .246 but also fanned for the 128th time, an untenable number for a batter who’s only homered 10 times on the season.

--3B Donnie Murphy went 1-for-4, although he had trouble with Lance Lynn, fanning twice on riding fastballs in the first three innings. “He throws across his body and when he’s spotting his fastball at the belt, it rides on you. We couldn’t catch up to that pitch,” Murphy said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You never want to see a team beat you to clinch a playoff spot. Maybe in a year or two, we can do the clinching.” -- 3B Donnie Murphy, after a 7-0 loss to St. Louis helped the cardinals clinch the NL Central Division title on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (right knee surgery in September 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sept. 20. His recovery period is expected to last four to six weeks, and the Cubs expect him to be 100 percent by spring training.

--OF Thomas Neal (separated right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10.

--RHP Matt Guerrier (flexor mass in right elbow) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 8. The Cubs don’t think he’ll have to undergo a Tommy John procedure, which could knock him out for up to 12 months. He will seek a second opinion, but he is done for season.

--RHP Zach Putnam (right elbow soreness) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 28. He has been bothered by bone spurs, confirmed by an MRI.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (ruptured ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 11.

--RHP Rafael Dolis (strained right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 5. He began a rehab assignment Aug. 24 in the rookie-level Arizona League, then moved to Class A Kane County on Aug. 31. He could return to the Chicago bullpen in September.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino (Tommy John surgery in March 2012) went on the 60-day disabled list March 27. He underwent an arthroscopic cleanup of his surgically repaired right elbow in late May.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

RHP Edwin Jackson

LHP Travis Wood

LHP Chris Rusin

RHP Jake Arrieta

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Kevin Gregg (closer)

LHP James Russell

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

RHP Carlos Villanueva

RHP Alberto Cabrera

LHP Zach Rosscup

RHP Justin Grimm

LHP Brooks Raley

RHP Chang-Yong Lim

RHP Daniel Bard

CATCHERS:

Dioner Navarro

J.C. Boscan

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Luis Valbuena

INF Donnie Murphy

INF Logan Watkins

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brian Bogusevic

CF Junior Lake

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Darnell McDonald

OF Ryan Sweeney