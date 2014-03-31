Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MESA, Ariz. -- The Chicago Cubs embark on year No. 3 of the Theo Epstein regime, and it looks like another losing year of large proportion.

There is hope on the horizon in the organization’s loaded farm system, but 2014 looks to be another losing year on the major league level.

The Cubs had a surprisingly competitive spring training when it came to roster spots. Jobs were won, jobs were lost, but the bottom line is that this team remains too offensive challenged and short in the starting rotation to be anything but an also-ran this year.

The Cubs were woeful at getting on base last year, and that does not look to have changed for 2014. That figures to keep the Cubs a low-scoring outfit, putting pressure on the starting rotation to keep the team close in games and on the bullpen to close things out when Chicago has a lead late.

The big keys will be whether shortstop Starlin Castro and first baseman Anthony Rizzo bounce back from subpar years in 2013. Castro missed almost all of the Cactus League season because of a hamstring injury. He could bat anywhere in the lineup, but if he bats leadoff, the Cubs need much better than his .284 on-base percentage of last year.

Infielder Emilio Bonifacio looked a lock to make the team out of spring training as a non-roster man. He adds a much-needed element of speed in the Cubs’ anemic attack, but he must get on base for that speed to be of any use. As for Rizzo, he had a decent spring training. The Cubs want a slight improvement of his home run (23) and RBI (80) totals from a year ago, but they want a much better batting average and on-base-plus-slugging percentage than the .233 and .323, respectively, they got last year.

Right-hander Jeff Samardzija heads a respectable top four of a starting rotation as he was not traded during spring training even though his name came up almost daily in rumors. That could change at any point this season, but for now, Samardzija is the No. 1. Travis Wood, Edwin Jackson and Jason Hammel follow, but the Cub were scrambling for a fifth starter with the shoulder injury to Jake Arrieta and the ineffectiveness of just about everybody else in spring training. The No. 5 job, at least temporarily, could fall again to veteran swingman Carlos Villanueva, who opened last year as a starter before moving to the pen.

Veteran Jose Veras will be the closer, and the Cubs have fortified the left side of the setup area with Wesley Wright, who joins overworked lefty James Russell. The Cubs simply cannot afford to fritter away leads late in games if they want to avoid threatening the 100-loss mark again.

The big story all year will be when and if the Cubs bring up some of their highly touted prospects, such as shortstop Javier Baez and third baseman Kris Bryant. Baez was the Cubs’ top power-hitting threat in spring training, but he needs work on his fielding, and he’ll get it at Triple-A Iowa. Bryant is a polished college product, but he’ll start at Double-A Tennessee.

Patience already is wearing thin in Chicago with Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer even though they took on a massive and deep rebuilding project. Cubs fans are paying top dollar for their tickets, and they want some kind of return on their money as well as their patience.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

--C John Baker was a surprise addition to the Opening Day roster as he won the backup catcher’s job. Welington Castillo is the starter, and Baker beat out George Kottaras, who was released, and Eli Whiteside, who will open at Triple-A Iowa. Manager Rick Renteria cited the “well-roundedness” of Baker’s game. “ It’s very validating to know that all of the hard work I’ve put in, and I think it shows the resiliency that I’ve developed over the years of playing this game to be able to come out and start (the season),” Baker said.

--3B Mike Olt was doing everything he could to win the third-base job with a late charge in spring training. He made the team on the day final position-player cuts were made. Olt battled shoulder problems during the spring, and they limited his time at third base. Manager Rick Renteria said the Cubs will manage Olt’s playing time. “I was extremely excited,” Olt said. “Just to get an opportunity like this is something that every kid dreams about. Now that it’s really true, I haven’t had time to really sit back and think about it, but it’s something that I’ll never forget.”

--SS Starlin Castro missed almost all of the Cactus League with a right-hamstring Injury. During the final full week of spring training, Castro played in minor league games to cram in as many at-bats as possible. Castro proclaimed himself 100 percent as spring training ended. “I have to be ready,” he said.

--OF Ryan Kalish, who came to camp as a non-roster player, made the team as a reserve. He missed all of last year in Boston’s organization after undergoing right-shoulder surgery in January of 2013. He’s a left-handed bat, and the Cubs like his ability to work counts. “I got choked up a little bit,” Kalish said. “It’s been such a wild ride to even think I’d be starting Opening Day for the Cubs this year after being in a cervical fusion recovery room overnight is just pretty wild. This is a really awesome day for myself and everyone who has seen what I’ve gone through. My family is just ecstatic.”

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio officially made the Opening Day roster in the final week of spring training, but his spot was virtually guaranteed for much of the spring. Bonifacio brings the Cubs some much-needed speed. He also can play the infield and the outfielder. The Cubs also like the fact that he’s a switch hitter. “I think that he has been around enough that his confidence level at any of the positions he’s capable of playing that he’d be fine,” said manager Rick Renteria. “I think he’s able to compartmentalize. I think he’s able to separate the defense from the offense. When he’s at the plate, he’s trying to be who he is.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m excited. Theo and Jed have a plan going for the Cubs. Just listening to it you get goose bumps with what they’re trying to do. To be a part of that is definitely something special.” -- 3B Mike Olt after learning he made the team. He referred to team president Theo Epstein and GM Jed Hoyer.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

The Cubs’ front office had a busy, scrambling final week of spring training, trying to finalize roster spots. There was a surprise or two, such as veteran John Baker winning the backup catcher’s job and Ryan Kalish winning a backup outfield spot. The battle for the fifth-starter’s job was going right down to the wire, largely because nobody was claiming it. The Cubs also were trying to get players such as SS Starlin Castro and 3B Mike Olt healthy for the start of the regular season. As a unit, the Cubs may take a while to jell.

ROTATION:

1. RHP Jeff Samardzija

2. LHP Travis Wood

3. RHP Edwin Jackson

4. RHP Jason Hammel

5. RHP Carlos Villanueva

The Cubs were hoping to use Villanueva as a long reliever and swingman, but the failure of anybody else to step up and the shoulder injury to RHP Jake Arrieta left manager Rick Renteria no other choice for the No. 5 spot. Although Wood won’t start until the fourth game of the regular season (the Cubs’ home opener), he’s the No. 2 starter. Jackson needs a big bounce-back year, and the wild card is Hammel because the Cubs really don’t know what they are going to get,

Samardzija was the subject of trade speculation all spring, but he is still with the Cubs until further notice. Always a hard worker, Samardzija finished the Cactus League season strong, and the Cubs know he will battle every start and set the example an ace should set.

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Pedro Strop

The Cubs are hoping to be free of the drama they had last year at the closer’s spot. Carlos Marmol lost his job to Kyuji Fujikawa, who got hurt. Kevin Gregg did a creditable job, but he expressed some unhappiness at the end of the season and is not back. The Cubs are going with no-frills veteran Veras as their closer, but if he is dealt, they already have begun grooming Strop to take over.

The best move the Cubs might have made in the offseason was signing Wright to help out the overworked Russell from the left side. Russell logged lots of innings over the past two seasons, and the wear and tear began to show last summer. Grimm gives the Cubs a long man in case starters get into trouble early. If the Cubs can get peace and quiet from their ‘pen, they would gladly take it.

LINEUP:

1. SS Starlin Castro

2. LF Junior Lake

3. 1B Anthon Rizzo

4. RF Nate Schierholtz

5. CF Ryan Sweeney/Justin Ruggiano

6. C Welington Castillo

7. 3B Mike Olt

8. 2B Darwin Barney

The members and the order of the Cubs’ starting lineup are likely to change every day. The biggest challenge will be getting on base. The Cubs do not have a high-on-base guy at the top of the order unless Castro returns to the form of his first two years in the big leagues. But he spent almost all of spring training battling a hamstring injury.

Rizzo should be the Cubs’ best pure hitter, but he needs to up the batting average and on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Schierholtz had a nice spring, and he is looking to prove he can hit left-handers. If Olt can stay healthy, he will not only fill the gaping hole at third base, but he could provide some nice pop.

RESERVES:

C John Baker

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OF Ryan Kalish

The Cubs are going for versatility with their bench. The speedy Bonifacio can play all over the infield, and he can play some outfield. Valbuena has been a dependable, if not spectacular, starter at third base the last two years as the Cubs struggled to fill a gaping hole there. Valbuena figures to get a lot of playing time again, as he can spell starting 2B Darwin Barney, as well.

With the platoon of Ryan Sweeney and Justin Ruggiano in center field, one of those two can come off the bench every day. Baker gives the Cubs a solid veteran presence in the backup catcher’s role.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Starlin Castro (sore right hamstring) appeared on track to start the regular season on the active roster after missing almost all of the Cactus League.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 50 pitches in a simulated game during the final week of spring training. Arrieta was scheduled to travel with the club to Pittsburgh to throw another simulated game during the first week of the regular season. He will will need a minor league rehab, but a late-April return to the active roster is not out of the question.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.