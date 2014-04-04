Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Chicago Cubs second baseman Darwin Barney’s outstanding fielding may not be enough to overcome his poor hitting in the eyes of first-year manager Rick Renteria.

Barney was on the bench for the season’s second game Wednesday as the Cubs faced Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Charlie Morton. That led to the question of whether the right-handed-hitting Barney might play only against left-handed starters with switch-hitting infielder/outfielder Emilio Bonifacio playing against right-handers.

Renteria would not commit to a straight platoon. However, he also would not commit to playing Barney regularly. Barney averaged 147 games a year during his three full major league seasons.

“I think it’s just an opportunity for us to get guys in and use them in different positions they possibly can play and keep them comfortable moving from position to position on a daily basis,” Renteria said. “It doesn’t mean Barney isn’t going to face righties. Not at all. These guys are going to be playing, and they’re going to get plenty of playing time.”

Barney won the National League Gold Glove for second basemen in 2012. However, he has a career .246 batting average, .293 on-base percentage and .335 slugging percentage over five seasons. Those numbers were just .208/.266/.303 in 141 games last year.

It seems clear, though, in the embryonic stages of Renteria’s reign that Barney’s defense does not hold as much weight as it did with former manager Dale Sveum.

“His glove is important to the equation,” Renteria said. “The reality is when you’re looking at the lineup as a whole, all the guys we have play a pretty good defensive ballgame.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-2

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 2013: 7-8, 4.97) at Pirates (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 2013: 6-4, 3.59)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel is scheduled to make his Cubs debut Thursday afternoon when he faces the Pirates in the finale of the season-opening, three-game series. The Cubs signed Hammel to a one-year, $6 million contract as a minor league free agent in the offseason after he went 7-8 with a 4.97 ERA in 26 games for the Baltimore Orioles last year. The 31-year-old has a 49-59 career record with a 4.80 ERA in eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2006-08), Colorado Rockies (2009-11) and Orioles (2012-13). In four career games -- three starts -- against the Pirates, he is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA.

--OF Ryan Kalish started in left field in place of LF Junior Lake on Wednesday night against Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Charlie Morton, and he went 0-for-2. Manager Rick Renteria stopped short of saying Kalish and Lake will be in a strict platoon. However, Renteria did say he felt Kalish deserves some at-bats after making the team as a non-roster player in spring training by going 14-for-46 (.304) with one double in Cactus League play. Kalish was once a top prospect in the Boston Red Sox’s organization before his career was derailed by injuries, He signed a minor league contract with the Cubs as a free agent in the offseason.

--INF/OF Emilio Bonifacio is off to a scorching start with the Cubs, as he is 9-for-12 (.750) in his first two games, including 5-for-7 Wednesday night in a 4-3, 16-inning loss to the Pirates at Pittsburgh. Bonifacio played second base in place of 2B Darwin Barney on Wednesday against Pirates RHP Charlie Morton after playing center field on Monday in place of CF Ryan Sweeney against Pittsburgh LHP Francisco Liriano.

--RHP Edwin Jackson showed some encouraging signs in his first start of the season Wednesday night at Pittsburgh, allowing two runs -- one earned -- and two hits in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. He wound up with a no-decision. Jackson led the major leagues in losses last season when he was 8-18, including 1-7 in the final two months. The one downside to Jackson’s outing Wednesday was that he walked four and needed 94 pitches to get 16 outs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some opportunities again to drive in some runs, but we didn’t have a whole lot of runs driven in. We got out of some jams and kept going. We did everything we could possibly do. The guys kept coming back, and that’s a good sign for all of us. As long as we keep going out there and playing the way we’re playing right now, good things are bound to happen.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, after the Cubs’ 4-3, 16-inning loss to the Pirates on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 50 pitches in a simulated game during the final week of spring training. Arrieta was scheduled to travel with the club to Pittsburgh to throw another simulated game during the first week of the regular season. He will need a minor league rehab, but a late-April return to the active roster is not out of the question.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish