Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Starlin Castro’s bat has come to life.

Whether batting sixth or second or somewhere in between, the Chicago Cubs shortstop has become quite productive at the plate as of late.

He shook off an 0-for-9 start and improved his average to .294 after going 1-for-5 in the Cubs’ 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

“I’ve got my feeling back,” said Castro, now in his fifth Cubs season. “I just try to hit the ball on the barrel every time. I don’t want to try to hit homers.”

Castro, who hit a career-low .245 in 2013, is 7-for-12 in his last three games. Batting sixth in Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Pirates, he went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs.

“I think it’s just like anything, he’s starting to get into a rhythm,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.

Castro moved up to the No. 2 spot Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 1-0, 2.57 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 0-1, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Emilo Bonifacio, the 28-year-old journeyman with stops with six different teams, has emerged so far as the Cubs top hitter with a Major League-leading .515 average coming into Wednesday. He’s also the first player in the modern era (since 1900) to record games with one hit, two hits, three hits, four hits and five hits all in his first seven games. His 19 hits through Wednesday are also the most by any Cub in the first eight games since Randy Jackson in 1954. “He wouldn’t be in Chicago right now if he’d done this his whole career,” Hurdle said. “He’s a good player offensively right now. ... Give him credit. He’s barreling up a lot of balls from both sides of the plate and give them a lot of good at-bats.” He led off the game with a single to right and was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.

--RHP Edwin Jackson seeks consistency as looks ahead to Sunday’s start in St. Louis. In an April 2 start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, he allowed just one earned run in 5 1/3 innings of work in a no-decision outing. On Tuesday, he allowed six runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings of work in a 7-6 Cubs loss. But he’s ready to shake off the poor outing and move on. “It’s not a start where you go home and you’re going to beat yourself up about it,” he said. “You make your adjustments and it’s a long season. I‘m ready for the next game already.” Jackson, who signed a $52 million, four-year deal before the 2013 season, went 8-18 with a 4.98 ERA last year. He has two no-decisions in two starts so far this season.

--1B Anthony Rizzo is another Cubs player picking up the pace at the plate. After collecting just two hits in his first four games, Rizzo has four straight multi-hit efforts. On Wednesday, Rizzo was 4-for-5 with 2 runs, 2 doubles and an RBI as he tied his own career high most -- the last coming Aug. 13, 2012, against Houston. On Tuesday, Rizzo reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. He’s now hitting .526 (10-for-19) at Wrigley Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hope (Wrigley‘s) much kinder next time. When the wind’s howling out, you’ve got to keep the ball down. I made three mistakes today, and they all left the yard. But when you’re spotted a 7-1 lead, you can stay more aggressive in the zone and try to get quick outs, and that’s what I tried to do tonight.” -- Chicago Cubs RHP Jason Hammel, after earning a 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start April 5 with Double-A Tennessee, throwing 42 pitches. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish