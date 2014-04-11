Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Right-hander Jason Hammel couldn’t resist poking a little fun at teammate Anthony Rizzo this week.

After Hammel earned the victory Wednesday in a 7-5 triumph over the Pirates, Rizzo congratulated his new teammate on his first National League victory.

Two problems with that: Hammel already had pitched three seasons (2009-11) in the NL with Colorado, compiling a 27-30 record.

And it wasn’t even his first Cubs win. Hammel had the victory on April 3 in a 3-2 decision over Pittsburgh on April 3 at PNC Park.

“I got a good one for you guys,” Hammel said. “I got to throw my first baseman under the bus. He just congratulated me on my first NL win. Just make sure that everybody knows that Rizzo was not there with us in Pittsburgh last week, apparently. That’s a good one. I didn’t know I didn’t win at all in Colorado either.”

Hammel, 31, joined the Cubs this season after spending two seasons with the Orioles, where he went 15-14. He played from 2006 to 2008 for Tampa Bay before moving to the NL’s Rockies for the next three seasons.

Rizzo brushed off the mistaken congratulations.

“No comment,” Rizzo sheepishly told the Chicago Sun-Times. “It was a great atmosphere here after the game. We were very excited. He pitched his tail off, we got him the W, so that’s nice. And he’s off to a great TWO-win start.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-6

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 1.29 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Joe Kelly, 1-0, 1.69)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Emilio Bonifacio led the major leagues with a .500 average and 19 hits entering Thursday’s game. He was also tops in the National League in on-base percentage (.537), tied for first with five stolen bases, shared second place with six multi-hit games and ninth in total bases (22). “He gets into the box, he’s very comfortable and obviously sees the ball well,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He knows he wants to get on base (but) he’s not trying to do too much.” Bonifacio went 0-for-4 but walked, stole two bases and scored a run Thursday as his averaged dropped to .452.

--3B Mike Olt was back in the starting lineup Thursday after a career night Wednesday in a 7-5 win over the Pirates. Olt broke out of a 1-for-14 slump Wednesday, going 2-for-5 with a homer, a run and three RBIs. He went 0-for-3 on Thursday.

--LHP Travis Wood had a solid outing Thursday, allowing just one earned run on three hits while tying a career high with nine strikeouts. But he was circumspect when asked about watching the Cubs surrender the lead and eventually lose the game. “That’s baseball. Nothing’s guaranteed in this game,” said Wood, who allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out nine and walking three. “Everybody’s out trying to get us and we’re trying to get them and that’s the way the cards fell today.”

--SS Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI as he recorded his third three-hit game of the season. Castro also extended his hitting streak to seven games and is hitting .448 with seven RBIs since going 0-for-9 to start the season. It was his third straight big game. In a 7-6 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday, he went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs. On Wednesday he was 1-for-5 against Pirates LHP Wandy Rodriguez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Nothing’s guaranteed in this game. Everybody’s out trying to get us and we’re trying to get them and that’s the way the cards fell today.” -- LHP Travis Wood, after the Cubs lost a game in which he gave up just one earned run on three hits while tying a career high with nine strikeouts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start April 5 with Double-A Tennessee, throwing 42 pitches. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish