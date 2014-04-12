Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Jim Johnson has already lost his closer’s job with the Oakland Athletics.

For now, Jose Veras hasn’t been fired from the ninth inning with the Cubs, although he surely has to be on a short leash after nearly blowing Friday night’s game in Busch Stadium.

Entering with a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Veras gave it up in a 24-minute display of wildness. He hit two, walked one and threw just 13 of his 27 pitches for strikes as the St. Louis Cardinals forced extra innings.

After the Cubs won 6-3 in 11 innings, manager Rick Renteria said Veras would get the next save opportunity.

“His stuff is there, but I think he just gets too excited,” Renteria said. “He’s just got to get into a rhythm.”

But how long can Renteria wait for Veras to find a rhythm? Veras has blown both save chances, walking seven and hitting three in his first 3 2/3 innings as a Cub.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Carlos Villanueva, 1-2, 4.26) at Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 1-1, 1.29)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija has been nails so far, even though he doesn’t own a win. Samardzija worked seven solid innings Friday night, allowing just six hits and a run while walking none and fanning four. In his first three starts, he’s given up just 17 hits, five walks and three runs in 21 innings, with 15 strikeouts.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva is coming off his first win, an 8-3 decision Sunday against Philadelphia in which he worked five efficient innings, allowing just one run. Villanueva, who ate two losses in relief in the season’s first two games at Pittsburgh, is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 31 games (10 starts) against St. Louis. Last year, he was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six games (three starts) against the Cardinals.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (shoulder tightness) will make at least one more rehab start for Double-A Tennessee before he gets the call back to Chicago. Manager Rick Renteria said the club got good reports from Arrieta’s start Thursday for the Smokies. Arrieta pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and no runs while walking two and fanning four. He threw 40 of his 66 pitches for strikes.

--RHP Jose Veras blew his second straight save opportunity Friday night, but manager Rick Renteria said he would remain the team’s closer. Veras hit two batters and walked one in a 27-pitch ninth inning, allowing two runs to force extra innings. Veras has issued seven walks and hit three men in 3 2/3 innings this season.

--RF Nate Schierholtz notched his first four-hit game since July 10, 2011, when he played for the San Francisco Giants. His leadoff two-bagger in the 11th started the winning rally. It’s the fifth four-hit game in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His stuff is there, but I think he just gets too excited. He’s just got to get into a rhythm.” -- manager Rick Renteria, on RHP Jose Veras, who blew his second straight save opportunity Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a rehab start April 5 with Double-A Tennessee, throwing 42 pitches. He will make at least one more rehab start for Tennessee before he gets the call back to Chicago.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Pedro Strop

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish