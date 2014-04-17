Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Believe it or not, Jason Hammel has a connection to Masahiro Tanaka and it doesn’t necessarily have to do with the fact that Hammel was at Yankee Stadium opposing Tanaka and the Yankees on Wednesday.

Hammel signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in February after spending the previous two seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

He might have signed with the Cubs earlier but they were among the teams waiting for Tanaka to be posted and were also involved in the bidding.

The Cubs reportedly offered $120 million for six years for Tanaka, but he ended up with the Yankees for $155 million over seven seasons.

A week after Tanaka signed with the Yankees, Hammel took a one-year deal for $6 million from Cubs general manager Theo Epstein.

Hammel’s signing is the latest trend for Chicago as it seeks experienced arms to fill in rotation spots until prospects are ready. Last year, the team signed Scott Feldman to the same deal and wound up trading him to Baltimore.

After going 12-12 with a 3.86 ERA for both teams, Feldman turned that into a three-year, $30 million deal with the Houston Astros.

So far, the early returns for Hammel have been positive. He has allowed seven earned runs in 20 2/3 innings (3.05 ERA).

On Wednesday, he pitched decently, allowing three runs and five hits in seven innings. It was the seventh straight outing in which he allowed three runs or fewer.

But it just happened to be a day he opposed the wrong pitcher, one with an indirect link: Tanaka gave up a pair of bunt singles while striking out 10 in eight innings.

“Hammy kept us in the ballgame,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He struggled a little bit with some command, I think, but all in all, (he) was trying to attack the zone and got us through seven.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-10

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-1, 1.29 ERA) vs. Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 1-1, 1.20)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edwin Jackson will have a little less time to focus on improvement from his last start. After allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings of a 114-pitch outing against St. Louis on Sunday, the Cubs moved him to Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. So far Jackson has allowed 30 baserunners in 16 innings.

--RHP Jason Hammel pitched decently, allowing three runs and five hits in seven innings. That marked the seventh straight outing he allowed three runs or fewer.

--1B Anthony Rizzo had two hits in Game 1 of the doubleheader and has hit in eight of nine games. During that period, Rizzo is 15-for-34 (.441) with one home run, six RBIs and eight runs scored.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was Chicago’s 26th man for the nightcap. Rosscup made 10 appearances spanning 6 2/3 innings as a September call-up last season. He pitched to a 1.35 ERA in those outings but had a 5.14 ERA in six spring training appearances.

--RHP Jake Arrieta allowed one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings for Double-A Tennessee on Wednesday. Arrieta has been on the disabled list since March 21 with tightness in his right shoulder and is slated for another rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hammy kept us in the ballgame. He struggled a little bit with some command, I think, but all in all, (he) was trying to attack the zone and got us through seven.” -- manager Rick Renteria, after RHP Jason Hammel (three runs and five hits in seven innings) did his best to keep up with Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka (two hits and 10 strikeouts in eight innings) on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab starts April 5 and April 16 with Double-A Tennessee. He is slated for another rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish