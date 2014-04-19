Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Offense has been lacking for the slumping Chicago Cubs, but manager Rick Renteria is not ready to rework his lineup.

“I will be the last to panic,” Renteria said. “I believe in these guys.”

The Cubs were coming off a doubleheader loss to the New York Yankees -- 3-0 and 2-0 setbacks -- in the team’s first twin-bill shutout setbacks since 1962, and didn’t score a run in 24 consecutive innings until Friday.

The offense wasn’t much more productive in Friday’s 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley field.

”Maybe we’ve become a little anxious with our approaches at the plate,“ said Renteria, whose team has lost five straight and six of their last seven. ”Then we get outside of ourselves a little bit, wanting to do too much.

“They are frustrated just as much as anybody else. The most important thing is to kind help them step away from that frustration and just regroup and put their approaches back into play.”

The Cubs started the season well, with solid run production earlier in April.

“We had a pretty good run early in the season in terms of driving in some runs, but obviously we have to do it on a consistent basis,” Renteria said.

“The last couple of days haven’t been as good as we like to be, but I think we can take away a lot of information individually and make some adjustments.”

The Cubs broke their scoreless run on third baseman Luis Valbuena’s seventh-inning RBI single to right to score Starlin Castro.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-11

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 1-1, 2.60 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 0-1, 6.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-2) had another hard-luck outing Friday. He is winless in his last 10 starts dating back to last season, including four quality starts this spring. On Friday, he pitched a strong seven innings but had just one run of support and only four runs in four starts this season. “Jeff’s thrown a lot of strikes, strikes with his fastball and he’s worked down in the zone and his mix has been good,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “Right now he’s in a good place.” Samardzija persistently remains the subject of trade rumors, but hasn’t been identified with a potential team.

--2B Emilio Bonifacio has slightly cooled off since leading National League batting earlier this month. But he was still hitting .339 entering Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds and was third in the league with eight stolen bases and with a .440 average in night games. ‘Here’s a guy who started off extremely hot,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “I don’t think there’s any retrospection to be made why he’s cooling off. (But) he’s a guy who gets on base and tries to be the best he can from both sides of the plate. He’s a spark plug and we’ll continue to throw him out there.”

--RHP Hector Rondon entered Friday with a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak dating back to Sept. 3, 2013. He has held batters to a .093 average and while striking out 17 and walking just six in that span. The streak is the second-longest active run in the majors behind Washington’s Rafael Soriano (18 innings). Rondon (0-0) appeared in seven games and picked up his lone save on April 11 in St. Louis.

--RHP Edwin Jackson (0-1, 6.19 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season Saturday and second at Wrigley Field. He has just one victory in his last 13 starts going back to July 2013. Despite the poor recent run he has an all-time 2-1 record with a 3.00 ERA in five career starts against the Reds. He’s also been a Cubs workhorse as just one of eight pitchers to make 30 or more starts in each of the last seven seasons and one of only four to do so by age 30 or younger.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a great job. He showed a lot of heart, kept us in the ballgame for sure. We just weren’t able to do a whole lot offensively.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, on RHP Jeff Samardzija after a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab starts April 5 and April 16 with Double-A Tennessee. He is slated for another rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish