Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- First baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Starlin Castro have been the Chicago Cubs most prolific hitters - at least at Wrigley Field - with one-tenth of the season now in the books.

Rizzo is now batting .484 (15-for-31) at home after going 2-for-3 in Sunday’s 8-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He came into the game with the National League’s fourth highest batting average at home.

Castro is now hitting .395 (15-for-38) at Wrigley Field.

A 1-for-5 outing on Sunday left him with hits in all nine home games.

“They’ve been working really hard since spring,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “If you notice both of them, their two-strike pitches are actually pretty good. They’re starting to lay off certain pitches.”

Rizzo has made some helpful adjustments.

“Riz, in particular with two strikes, is choking up now and trying not to be so pull-conscious and takes what they give him,” Renteria said.

Rizzo is now hitting .349 for the season. Coming into Sunday his .414 on-base percentage was just one of three in the league above .400. Teammate Emilio Bonifacio was at .403.

Castro has a 12-game home hitting streak dating back to Sept. 11, 2013

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Bronson Arroyo, 1-1, 9.95 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 0-2, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo returned to the Cubs lineup on Sunday after departing Saturday’s game with back spasms. He has been the Cubs’ top hitter at home, hitting .484 (15-for-31) and was tied for fourth in the National League in home batting average coming into the day. “We felt that he would be fine this morning and he came in and said he felt good,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s pretty aware of his body and most guys are. I think if we had been in a tight squeeze (Saturday), he would have still stayed in there.” Rizzo is now hitting .349 for the season after Sunday with two home runs and eight RBIs.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva (1-4) took his second straight loss on Sunday. It was his second consecutive start after a pair of relief appearances. He worked 4 2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven with one walk. “It might seem like my stuff flattened out but I didn’t really feel tired,” Villaneuva said. “But obviously I wasn’t as crisp. I thought I had good stuff. I was one pitch away those two innings with two out. ... (But) they had runners in scoring position and drove them in.”

--RHP Hector Rondon (0-0, 0.93 ERA) saw a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak come to an end on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits in two innings of work in an 8-4 Cubs victory. “I think during the course of the last part of last year, a lot of stuff I saw was really good,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “I think he finally started feeling comfortable, healthy. He’s got a very strong, live arm. We’re all very happy were he’s at right now.”

--LHP Travis Wood (0-2, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a four-game series on Monday. He’s 1-4 in in five career starts against Arizona, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings in one start last year. In his last start on April 16 at Yankee Stadium, Wood missed a quality start by one out but still limited the Yankees to two runs despite allowing 11 hits. He led the Cubs and was tied for fourth in the National League last year with 24 quality starts and represented the Cubs on the 2013 All-Star team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We tried to get him through the five,. You could see he was tiring a little bit. He was giving us what he had and we were hoping to get him through that but we had to give him a little help.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, on Cubs starter Carlos Villanueva, who allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab starts April 5 and April 16 with Double-A Tennessee. He is slated for another rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish