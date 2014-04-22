Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria said clubhouse leadership is emerging as players with different experiences and perspectives begin to step up.

And even as the Cubs struggle with a 6-12 record and six losses in their last eight games, the clubhouse also remains a surprisingly loose place.

“The environment is OK,” Renteria said. “It’s not that they like losing, but they know there are certain things you can control and there are some things you can learn from that daily experience. Once you put that to bed the night before, today’s a new day.”

Renteria, speaking on Monday prior to the opener of a four-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, cited several players as emerging go-to guys under the first-year manager.

“You have Welington Castillo who’s a young man and one of your leaders who’s a receiver who’s getting more and more experience,” he said.

“But you also have some veterans in there. You have (pitcher Jeff) Samardzija, you have (Justin) Ruggiano in there. Believe or not, (Jose) Veras, (Starlin) Castro -- all these guys communicate with other. (Travis) Wood and (Anthony) Rizzo, these guys are emerging.”

Renteria said they’re all learning to talk to each other and “when they can push the envelope and raise the tone a little bit.”

A relatively upbeat clubhouse might also be attributed to Renteria’s own low-key, non-confrontational approach.

“In baseball you really do have to bear down, you really do have to focus, you really have to pay attention to details to incrementally move forward,” he said. “But there’s nothing that says that you can’t do it in a positive way.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-12

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-3, 7.11 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jason Hammel, 2-1, 3.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood went 2-for-3 at the plate -- including a three-run home run -- and kept the Diamondbacks from mounting much of an attack as he scattered six hits, struck out a career-high-tying nine hitters and worked seven innings to earn his first win of the year. “He was a one-man wrecking crew,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “Obviously we know he can swing the bat. Good for him, good for us.” Wood (1-2) came into the game tied for third with Chris Sale (White Sox) and C.J. Wilson (Angels) with 26 quality starts dating back to the start of last season. The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw leads with 28 while the Phillies Cliff Lee has 27.

--RHP Jake Arrieta was scheduled to make his fourth rehab start on Monday as Single-A Daytona plays at Clearwater. He’s been on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tightness. “I think we’ll see where he’s at after he throws,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “I can’t predict his timetable, I just know he’s progressing well.”

--SS Starlin Castro hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games, including hits in all 10 home games this season. Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Monday’s 5-1 victory over the Diamondbacks to improve his average to .288. Asked if Castro is returning to a form displayed earlier in his career, Cubs manager Rick Renteria said no one reaches the big leagues as a complete player. “I came up when I was 24, and I still didn’t know how to play the game,” Renteria said. “(Castro) is still learning, and I think we make a mistake when we think any player that plays in the big leagues is not still learning.”

--RHP Jason Hammel (2-1, 3.05 ERA) enters Tuesday’s game with three quality starts to date while allowing three earned runs on five hits on April 16 in a 3-0 loss to the Yankees. And when it comes to WHIP numbers (walks plus hits in innings pitched), there’s no one better in baseball. He leads the majors with a 0.726 WHIP (10 hits, five walks, 20.2 innings pitched). He’s also been a workhorse with 20 or more starts in five straight seasons from 2009-13.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was a one-man wrecking crew. Obviously, we know he can swing the bat. Good for him, good for us.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, on Cubs starter Travis Wood, who was the winning pitcher and had a homer and four RBIs at the plate in Chicago’s 5-1 victory over Arizona on Monday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made rehab starts April 5 and April 16 with Double-A Tennessee. He is slated for another rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish

===