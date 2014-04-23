Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO - The Chicago Cubs on Wednesday will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first game at Wrigley Field. The ballpark has hosted many great and memorable moments, though no Cubs championships.

Unless the 2014 version does something nobody expects, the Friendly Confines will go another year without a title. And general manager Theo Epstein doesn’t need to be reminded of that.

“That’s not what I‘m thinking about when I‘m thinking of tomorrow. When it comes to the 100th anniversary, for me I think just how Wrigley is the epicenter of fans’ connection to the Cubs,” Epstein said before the Cubs’ 9-2 win Tuesday over the Arizona Diamondbacks. “It represents something so important for this franchise and the fans, Wrigley not only connects the fans to the team but also generations of fans to one another, fathers to sons and grandfathers to grandsons, mothers to daughters, mothers to sons.”

Those generations of fans haven’t see the Cubs finish a season as the best. This season’s team probably won’t end that, despite generally solid starting pitching.

”That’s kind of been the trend for three years now. I think we’ve ended up with about the same record after two weeks the three years, which is unfortunate,“ Epstein said. ”You flip that record, you build a little momentum.

“But it’s not too late for us to turn that around. We haven’t hit our stride. We haven’t really got into a rhythm yet.”

At least on Tuesday, the Cubs won consecutive games for the first time this season, and are in position to win their first series since September.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-12

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (Wade Miley, 2-2, 4.35 ERA) at Cubs (Jeff Samardzija, 0-2, 1.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jason Hammel went seven innings, allowing four hits and one run to improve to 3-1 on the season. Hammel bounced back from his April 16 loss to the Yankees and continued his strong first month with the Cubs. He walked nobody and threw 109 pitches. “You get yourself into a lot of trouble if you don’t throw strikes,” Hammel said. “Honestly, tonight I kind of battled through it. Didn’t really have command of the two-seamer, so I had to use the four-seamer a lot tonight. It’s simple math - if you don’t let anybody on base you don’t have to worry about giving up runs.”

--RHP Jake Arrieta will likely get one more rehab start before returning to the Cubs. Arrieta hasn’t pitched in the majors this season because of right shoulder tightness, and had his fourth rehab appearance Monday, allowing five runs - three earned - and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. “He came out of it good,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva could get “possibly” two more starts, Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. Villanueva -- the Cubs’ fifth starter in place of Jake Arrieta -- is 1-2 with a 10.66 ERA in three starts.

--INF Mike Olt went 1-for-4 with his fourth home run. The blast was a three-run homer off Arizona starter Brandon McCarthy and gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead in the fifth. Olt leads the Cubs with four home runs, and according to manager Rick Renteria, will be getting more regular playing time after dealing with a right shoulder problem and a platoon at third base. “I’ve been working a lot,” Olt said. “Extra work, just making sure I can take as many reps as I can to get as comfortable as I can, and when I get in there that’s my main goal, is stay comfortable and it has been working.”

--INF Luis Valbuena made his third appearance of the season at second base, starting as the Cubs’ leadoff man. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Valbuena was there because of his strong .404 on-base percentage entering play Tuesday. Valbuena was 2-for-4 with three runs scored on Tuesday, and Renteria credited his 11-pitch at-bat to start the game with setting the tone against Arizona starter Brandon McCarthy.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Wednesday for the Cubs. In his last start, Samardzija went seven innings and allowed six hits, three runs (one earned) but took the loss. On the season, Samardzija is 0-2 despite a 1.29 ERA. Lifetime against the Diamondbacks, Samardzija is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in eight games (three starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Very nice job. Got some groundball double plays when he needed to. Made some pitches when he needed to. He did a very nice job. It was pretty efficient.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, on Cubs starter Jason Hammel, who was the winning pitcher in the Cubs’ 9-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Blake Parker

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Justin Ruggiano

OF Ryan Kalish