Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- The bullpen may not be completely broken but a collapse in the ninth inning on Wednesday forced the Cubs to call up reinforcements.

The addition Thursday of left-hander Zac Rosscup and right-hander Neil Ramirez from Triple-A Iowa brings the pitching staff up to 13. The Cubs sent right-hander Blake Parker back to Iowa.

“Right now, we could use the pitching,” manager Rick Renteria said Thursday before the Cubs lost the series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-2. “Rosscup has shown he’s capable of relieving up here. He did a nice job in New York.”

Rosscup, 25, joins the Cubs for the second time this season; he served as the 26th man in the second game of an April 16 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Ramirez, 24, makes his first appearance on a major league roster. He had no record and a 7.71 ERA in six relief appearances for Iowa.

On Wednesday, Cubs starter Jeff Samardzija did everything he could to get his first victory of the season, working 7 1/3 innings while allowing just two earned runs.

But the Diamondbacks scored five times in the ninth to pull out a 7-5 victory.

A subdued Samardzija was circumspect when asked if he felt frustrated.

“When you start carrying it over from start to start, that’s when it will snowball on you,” he said. “You just keep doing your work and competing for your team and hoping for the best.”

On Thursday, the Cubs used right-hander Jose Veras and left-hander Wesley Wright for an inning each in relief of starter Edwin Jackson. Veras gave up two runs on two hits and a walk, allowing the Diamondbacks to pad their lead.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-14

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Carlos Villanueva, 1-4, 10.93 ERA) at Brewers (RHP Matt Garza, 0-2, 4.50)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Edwin Jackson (1-2) threw a season-high seven innings of three-run, five-hit ball. It was his first quality start since Sept. 22 against Atlanta. “Early in the game I felt like I was rushing a little bit,” Jackson said. But manager Rick Renteria was pleased with the effort. “He kept us in the ballgame,” Renteria said. “He didn’t have his best stuff today so he really had to work and I really think he brought it out and gave us a chance.” Jackson was lifted for a pinch hitter after seven innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, struck out four and walked a pair.

--RF Justin Ruggiano has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain suffered chasing down a drive in right field Wednesday in the ninth inning of a 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks. Ruggiano was batting .229 (8-for-35). He hit his first home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the sixth inning -- to give the Cubs a 5-2 lead. It was the first time he had back-to-back multi-RBI games.

--LHP Zac Rosscup was called up for the second time this season after serving as 26th man in the second game of an April 16 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. “Rosscup has shown he’s capable of relieving up here,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He did a nice job in New York.” He made his major league debut last September, producing a 1.35 ERA in 10 relief appearances. He was acquired by the Cubs as part of an eight-player trade that sent pitcher Matt Garza to the Rangers last summer.

--RHP Neil Ramirez, 24, was called up from Triple-A Iowa to make his first appearance on a major league roster. His addition brings the pitching roster up to 13, including three left-handed relievers. Ramirez had a 7.71 ERA in six relief appearances for Iowa. He spent nearly all of spring training in the Cubs’ camp, throwing 7 2/3 scoreless innings with two saves.

--RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. He was called up April 13 and pitched in two games, allowing three runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Right now, we could use the pitching.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, on adding LHP Zac Rosscup and RHP Neil Ramirez.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) fell while chasing a ball April 23 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) likely will get one more rehab start before returning to the Cubs. Arrieta hasn’t pitched in the majors this season.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

