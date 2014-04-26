Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE - Shortstop Starlin Castro has been moving up manager Rick Renteria’s batting order thanks to a recent offensive surge.

Castro had at least one hit in 14 of his last 19 games heading into play Friday at Milwaukee and was batting .307 (23-for-75) since April 3.

He has hit second, third, fifth and six at times this season but found himself batting cleanup Friday for the first time this year and the second time in his career.

Part of the decision was to provide some separation among left-hander batters Luis Valbuena, Anthony Rizzo and Nate Schierholtz, but Castro’s recent success made the move more feasible.

“We’re trying to split up the lefties,” Renteria said. “[The Brewers] do have three lefties in the bullpen, and with one less guy on the bench, we want to be able to give ourselves a chance to maneuver through some of the lefty-lefty matchups by stacking, which we’ve been doing.”

Castro went 1-for-4 Friday in the Cubs’ 5-2 loss. He singled and scored in the seventh and has now reached base in 11 consecutive games at Miller Park, where he is batting .317 since August 22, 2012.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-15

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 1-2, 2.52) at Brewers (RHP Marco Estrada, 1-1, 2.66)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Neil Ramirez made his major league debut Friday, working a scoreless sixth inning in the Cubs’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Ramirez allowed one walk but no hits and recorded his first big league strikeout by fanning Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun. He is the fourth Cub to make his major league debut this season.

--SS Starlin Castro batted in the cleanup spot Friday for the first time this season and just the second time in his career. Castro went 1-for-4 and scored a run in Chicago’s 5-2 loss and has reached safely in 11 consecutive games at Miller Park, dating back to August 22, 2012. He’s batting 14-for-45 in Milwaukee during that stretch.

--RHP Jose Veras is day-to-day because of a sore left oblique muscle. Veras started the season as the Cubs’ closer but was removed from the role after blowing a two-run lead against the Cardinals on April 11. He has appeared in only two games since and has a 15.88 ERA in six appearances this season.

--LHP Wesley Wright worked two scoreless innings Friday, allowing one hit while striking out three in the Cubs’ 5-2 loss at Milwaukee. Wesley has made seven appearances this season but has not allowed a run in his last six - spanning 6 2/3 innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a couple chances but we were not able to do enough quite frankly. Today just wasn’t our day.” -- Manager Rick Renteria, following a 5-2 loss to Milwaukee on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) fell while chasing a ball April 23 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) likely will get one more rehab start before returning to the Cubs. Arrieta hasn’t pitched in the majors this season.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jose Veras is day-to-day because of a sore left oblique muscle. He was not available April 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

