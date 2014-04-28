Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

MILWAUKEE -- Right-hander Jake Arrieta threw 44 pitches with Double-A Tennessee over the weekend in his fifth minor league rehab start and is expected to join the Cubs Monday when they open a three-game series in Cincinnati.

“Jake did a nice job yesterday,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Sunday before Chicago’s 4-0 victory over Milwaukee. “He got through it healthy so we’ll see where he’s at once we get our eyes on him.”

Picked up in a trade last July with Baltimore, Arrieta went 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA in nine starts with Chicago but struggled with shoulder soreness in spring training and began the season on the disabled list.

In five rehab starts, Arrieta is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and has struck out 18 in 20 innings of work.

Renteria said that the team hasn’t decided whether Arrieta will start or work out of the bullpen but said he will not be activated until Renteria and pitching coach Chris Bosio get a chance to evaluate him in person.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-2, 1.53 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 3-1, 1.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C John Baker got the start Sunday and singled in his first two at-bats, snapping an 0-for-18 skid to start the season. Baker has started six games for the Cubs this year after joining the team as a non-roster invitee during spring training.

--SS Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 and hit two home runs Sunday as the Cubs beat the Brewers 4-0. Castro has reached base in 13 consecutive games at Miller Park, where he is batting .346 since Aug. 22, 2012. In his last 12 games overall, Castro is batting .302. Castro’s only other multi-home run game came earlier this season when he hit two against the Pirates in a 7-6 loss on April 8.

--RHP Hector Rondon struck out the side in the ninth inning, closing out the Cubs’ 4-0 victory at Milwaukee on Sunday. Rondon has allowed just one run this season and has struck out 14 in 12 1/3 innings of work.

--RHP Jake Arrieta is expected to join the Cubs on Monday in Cincinnati after he threw 44 pitches over the weekend in a rehab outing with Double-A Tennessee. Arrieta is not expected to be activated right away as manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Rick Bosio want to evaluate Arrieta in person.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I always want to be the stopper. We all do. It’s something you think about. You want to be that guy that’s dependable and you know you’re going to get it every time out.” -- RHP Jason Hammel, who pitched five no-hit innings as the Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Brewers.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) is expected to join the Cubs on April 28 after he threw 44 pitches over the April 26-27 weekend in a rehab outing with Double-A Tennessee. Arrieta is not expected to be activated right away as manager Rick Renteria and pitching coach Rick Bosio want to evaluate Arrieta in person. Arrieta hasn’t pitched in the majors this season.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) fell while chasing a ball April 23 and was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jose Veras is day-to-day because of a sore left oblique muscle. He was not available April 25.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

RHP Jose Veras (closer)

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Neil Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

=