Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

CINCINNATI -- A rainout at Great American Ball Park on Monday might cost Jake Arrieta his first major league start of the season.

The right-hander rejoined the Chicago Cubs on Monday and was scheduled to make his season debut against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday before the rainout prompted an adjustment to the rotation.

Following Thursday’s off day, left-hander Travis Wood will start Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, putting Arrieta’s outing in limbo for now.

“It’s nice to have him back,” manager Rick Renteria said of Arrieta. “He’s still working his way back obviously in terms of getting feet back on a major league ballfield.”

Picked up in a trade last July with Baltimore, Arrieta went 4-2 with a 3.66 ERA in nine starts with Chicago but struggled with shoulder soreness in spring training and began the season on the disabled list.

In five rehab starts, Arrieta went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA and struck out 18 in 20 innings.

RECORD: 8-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-2, 1.53 ERA) at Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 3-1, 1.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Ryan Kalish was penciled back into the No. 2 spot in the batting order Monday after batting leadoff for the first time this season Sunday. The game was postponed after a 57-minute rain delay, so Kalish will have to wait to get his fourth opportunity to bat second. Kalish is hitting 268 with three RBIs.

--RHP Carlos Villanueva will move back to the bullpen once RHP Jake Arrieta is activated from the disabled list. Villanueva is most accustomed to the relief role despite beginning this season as a starter out of necessity. “He’s done a nice job giving us the innings that he’s given us,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s very valuable to us.”

--RHP Jeff Samardzija was playing catch in left field Monday night at Great American Ball Park before the game was postponed due to rain. Samardzija will stay on schedule and start against the Reds on Tuesday. Samardzija has gone 11 consecutive starts without a win. He is 1-4 with a 4.52 ERA against Cincinnati in 22 career games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I always want to be the stopper. We all do. It’s something you think about. You want to be that guy that’s dependable and you know you’re going to get it every time out.” -- RHP Jason Hammel, who pitched five no-hit innings Sunday as the Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over the Brewers.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be activated in early May after he made a fifth minor league rehab start April 26 for Double-A Tennessee.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish