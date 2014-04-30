Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Barely a month into the 2014 season and Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria has seen improvement in many facets of shortstop Starlin Castro’s game. And, it seems Castro has responded well to Chicago’s first-year manager after purported clashes with former skipper Dale Sveum.

Through 24 games, Castro was batting .292 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs. He is hitting a robust .346 at Wrigley Field.

“I think he’s probably driving the ball more than maybe he did last year,” Renteria said.

In the third inning of Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, Castro delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded on the first pitch from Reds starter Alfredo Simon to put the Cubs ahead. He went 1-for-4 in Tuesday’s game to extend his hitting streak to four games.

Castro’s plate discipline also is improving, says Renteria. The 24-year old Castro had fanned 13 times with four walks and a .320 on-base percentage in 96 at-bats entering Tuesday’s game.

Castro had a pair of two-homer games in April and through 24 games had seven multi-hit games. And, overall he has played well defensively.

But it’s the mental aspect of the game that often has been lacking for Castro during his four big-league seasons. Renteria says adjustments are being made every day in that respect. “Every single minute he goes out there he’s really got to bear down for nine innings,” Renteria said. “If he does that, he’s got a chance to be the player everyone sees him being.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 1-2, 5.02 ERA) at Reds (LHP Tony Cingrani, 2-2, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Arrieta will have to wait a few more days to make his season debut. Arrieta, on the disabled list since March 21 with right shoulder tightness, was expected to start Wednesday’s game in Cincinnati, but Monday’s rainout resulted in an adjustment to the Cubs starting rotation. Arrieta now will start on Saturday against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

--SS Starlin Castro improved in all facets of his game, says manager Rick Renteria. Castro batted .292 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs in his first 24 games. He delivered a two-run single with the bases loaded in the third inning Tuesday, extending his hitting streak to four games.

--RHP Jeff Samardzija needed 28 pitches to get through the first inning on Tuesday. He managed to pitch 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs and eight hits while walking four and striking out four. Samardzija also had one wild pitch and allowed Billy Hamilton’s solo homer.

--CF Emilio Bonifacio is getting well on Reds pitching. He snapped a two-game hitless skid with a single in the third inning of Tuesday’s game. He has hit safely in each of the four game he’s played against Cincinnati, batting .500 in those contests.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was a 3-2 ballgame. If we keep edging forward, at some point (wins) will start to come. Hopefully they come in bunches.” -- Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria, after a loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be activated in early May after he made a fifth minor league rehab start April 26 for Double-A Tennessee.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish