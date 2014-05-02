Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria hasn’t had much of a chance to evaluate his options at closer, especially since his team had just six save opportunities through 25 games. Right-handers Pedro Strop and Hector Rondon each have one save. That said, Renteria believes both men have the characteristics necessary to be successful stoppers.

“They’re both capable, obviously,” Renteria said. “The ninth inning, no matter what the score is, it’s not an easy inning to close out.”

Neither pitcher has much experience getting the 27th out in a tight game. Rondon has just two professional saves, the other one coming in 2005 during his first year in the Cleveland Indians organization. Strop had 39 saves in the minors, but now just five as a big-leaguer.

Rondon, who earned his first career save in a 6-3, 11-inning win in St. Louis, had a career-best 16 2/3 inning scoreless streak snapped April 19. He struck out the side in a non-save situation in Chicago’s 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on Sunday. Strop has held opponents scoreless in 10 of his appearances with one save and two holds through 25 games.

“Rondon has shown some calmness, so has Strop,” Renteria said. “Until they continue to get into those particular situations over an extended period of time, we can actually determine how we view them or what we think they can or cannot do.”

Rondon pitch the ninth inning in a non-save situation on Wednesday night and allowed one hit with a strikeout in the 9-4 Cubs win over the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-17

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Adam Wainwright, 5-1, 1.20 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 1-3, 3.52 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija tempered his frustration, at least outwardly after his winless streak reached 12 games after Tuesday’s 3-2 rain-delayed loss at Cincinnati. The Cubs scored four runs combined over his first four starts this season. “It’s a little frustrating for him, I‘m sure,” said manager Rick Renteria. “He’s been very supportive of his teammates. He’s a pro. He’s staying in games and giving us a chance to win.”

--C Welington Castillo, who made his 20th start behind the plate on Wednesday, said playing regularly has helped him. Manager Rick Renteria likes his approach. “He’s trying to get himself into better hitting counts. He’s driving the ball to all fields. He’s had a pretty good month.” Castillo was batting .250 with four homers and 11 RBI through 25 games. He had three hits on Wednesday.

--RHP Edwin Jackson allowed three earned runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in Wednesday night’s 9-4 win at Cincinnati. Jackson (2-2) walked two and fanned three over 88 pitches. “Baseball’s a crazy game,” Jackson said. “Tonight I gave up three runs but the team backed me with runs and I get a win. Other nights it might be different. I was aggressive tonight, did a better job keeping the ball down.”

--1B Anthony Rizzo hit a two-out, two-run home run on Wednesday, his fourth home run of the season and first since April 24. He also walked a career-high four times and scored three runs. “I‘m just not trying to do too much and take what they give me,” said Rizzo who ranks second on the club with 12 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve had a tough time scoring runs in bunches. Tonight was an example of what our club can do at times. I can’t tip my hat enough to the relievers for helping us through. We have some really exciting arms.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria after a 9-4 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He is expected to be activated in early May after making a fifth rehab start April 26 for Double-A Tennessee.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish