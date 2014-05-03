Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- With one month of the season complete, Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria remains upbeat despite a 10-17 start.

“Obviously we are still chipping away at the little things we need to do better,” Renteria said prior to Friday’s 6-5 victory in a weekend series opener with the St. Louis Cardinals. “All in all, I think we’re not quitting. We keep playing. The back end of our bullpen has changed a little bit. But we need to continue to go out there and just play good baseball (and) come every day expecting to play a good game.”

The Cubs finished the season’s first month with a 9-17 record, one fewer win than the 10-16 they had coming into May in 2013.

Following Friday’s win the Cubs moved into fifth place in the National League Central, nine games behind the first-place Brewers. Their .370 winning percentage remained the fourth lowest in the majors.

The Cubs still haven’t won a series this season, a run dating back to Sept. 9-11 last season in Cincinnati when they took two of three.

But Friday’s win puts the Cubs in position for that elusive series win with a victory on Saturday or Sunday.

“We’ve got two cracks at and it starts tomorrow,” said Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs in Friday’s victory. “We’ve just got to come in and put good at-bats together. We had good at-bats (Friday) off (Adam) Wainwright and he’s the hottest pitcher in the league right now and that’s encouraging for us.”

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-17

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 2-2, 2.48 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 0-0, 0.00 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, reached base three times and clubbed a fifth-inning home run off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright that provided the winning margin in Friday’s 6-5 Cubs victory. “Fortunately for us we got to him,” said Rizzo, who is hitting .295 with five home runs and 15 RBIs. “He’s the hottest pitcher in the league right now, it’s encouraging for us.”

--LHP Travis Wood worked (2-3) seven innings for his first win since April 21 and was pleased with the overall Cubs effort on Friday. “We played a great ballgame through and through today,” said Wood, who also worked out of a couple of challenging innings. “We got to Wainwright early and even in the middle and towards the end as well.” Wood matched a season high with his seven-inning outing, allowing two earned runs and six hits. He struck out six and walked none.

--SS Starlin Castro is batting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in six games since moving into the No. 4 spot in the lineup on April 25. He has hit safely in 12 of 14 home games this season, batting .339 (19-for-56). “A lot of it is simply that you’ve got to work, you’ve got to do the things necessary to keep moving forward,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “He’s been really good, his mental state has been really relaxed. ... He’s preparing well defensively, he has a nice routine offensively.”

--CF Ryan Sweeney left the game in the eighth inning after managing to haul in Allen Craig’s deep fly to center. He apparently injured his hamstring on the play but held onto the ball for the first out in an inning that began with two Cardinals runs that closed the gap to 6-5. Sweeney, who was helped off the field by a trainer, was expected to have an MRI examination and his status for Saturday’s game was not known. Sweeney was batting .200 after a 2-for-3 performance on Friday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We played a great ballgame through and through today. We got to (Cardinals starter Adam) Wainwright early and even in the middle and towards the end as well.” - LHP Travis Wood, who was the winning pitcher in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--The Cubs were expected to activate RHP Jake Arrieta off the 15-day disabled in time for Saturday’s scheduled start. He had been on the disabled list since March 30 with shoulder stiffness. They are expected to make a corresponding move once Arrieta is activated. Arrieta went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Carlos Villanueva

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

LHP Zac Rosscup

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Emilio Bonifacio

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Ryan Sweeney

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish