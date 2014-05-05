Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs banks on Anthony Rizzo becoming a cornerstone of the rebuilding franchise, and the first baseman is beginning to prove that he was worthy of the seven-year, $41 million contract extension he signed almost exactly one year ago.

Coming off a season in which he hit only .233 with a .323 on-base percentage and 127 strikeouts, the 24-year-old is displaying a transformation at the plate.

Through 28 games in 2014, Rizzo owns a .294 batting average with six home runs and 16 RBIs. Perhaps more important: Rizzo is drawing more walks. He has more walks (21) than strikeouts (19), including seven walks in his past four games. Rizzo’s .421 on-base percentage ranks seventh best among all players in the majors.

Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout Sunday night in the Cubs’ 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Cubs manager Rick Renteria credited Rizzo’s refined approach at the plate -- specifically when he has two strikes and also when he faces left-handers -- for the turnaround.

“I think he’s maturing,” Renteria said. “I think he’s gaining more and more confidence. I think he’s hitting the ball to all fields now. He obviously has the strength that if he gets a pitch to handle, he can drive it out of the ballpark.”

Renteria believes there are fewer ways pitchers can get out Rizzo, even with many teams using an exaggerated shift to reflect his pull numbers to the right side of the field.

“Pitchers are pitching him a little bit more carefully in terms of pitches on the fringes,” Renteria said. “He just knows what he wants to do with a pitch, and I think it allows him to lay off particular pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-18

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 1-2, 4.00 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 0-3, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Anthony Rizzo is getting plenty of attention for his offensive start to the season, but his defense continues to be at a Gold Glove level. Rizzo has gone 56 consecutive games without an error at first base dating to Sept. 1. His streak is the longest by a Cubs first baseman since Derrek Lee had 59 consecutive errorless games from April 7-June 13, 2010. Rizzo has committed only 11 errors in his four seasons in the majors for a .996 career fielding percentage. He is a big reason the Cubs’ infield defense is one of the better units in the league.

--SS Starlin Castro is thriving since he moved up in lineup. Manager Rick Renteria put Castro in the No. 4 spot on April 25, and since then Castro is hitting .429 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs in seven games. During that stretch, Castro owns a 1.198 OPS. Castro went back to being the aggressive hitter who amassed 529 hits through his first three seasons in the majors. A subpar season last year left questions as to whether Castro could continue to be the Cubs’ long-term shortstop. With a new manager who wants him to return to that naturally aggressive approach, Castro is primed for a successful season.

--RHP Hector Rondon is displaying all the makings of a big-league closer despite of the loss he took Sunday against the Cardinals. While manager Rick Renteria has labeled the Cubs’ closer situation “organic,” Rondon has handled his three save opportunities without trouble this season, converting all three attempts. One season removed from being chosen in the Rule 5 draft, Rondon is developing into a late-inning weapon in the Cubs’ bullpen. Before giving up two runs in the ninth Sunday against the Cardinals, Rondon allowed one earned run in 15 1/3 innings with 16 strikeouts in 14 previous appearances this season. Even with a rough outing during his third outing in three days, Rondon still might be the favorite for the permanent closer role.

--LHP Wesley Wright wasn’t a bullpen favorite for manager Rick Renteria early in the season. Wright appeared in only two games out of the bullpen through the Cubs’ first 11 games. Since April 13, though, Wright has been nearly perfect in seven outings. He hasn’t allowed a run in 6 1/3 innings while striking out six batters and issuing no walks. Wright has held opponents to a .182 batting average during that span. With fellow bullpen LHP James Russell not as effective this season, Renteria is using Wright in key situations against left-handed hitters.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Those (walks) hurt me pretty good. You just can’t do that. Two-out walks, two quick outs, put a guy on base and bad things happen. Just trying to find the command tonight. It really wasn’t there. It was a grind.” -- RHP Jason Hammel, who allowed two-out walks in the second and third innings Sunday, helping the St. Louis Cardinals jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Cardinals went on to beat the Cubs 5-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He made a fifth rehab start April 26 for Double-A Tennessee, and he was activated May 3.

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan