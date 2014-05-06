Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Rick Renteria, the Chicago Cubs’ first-year manager, is experiencing his initial taste of the intense city rivalry with the cross-town White Sox this week, and he already is doing a little evangelizing.

“I see Sox fans and I try to bring them over to the other side,” Renteria said with a smile. “But I get no takers.”

The White Sox lead the all-time series 50-45 after beating the Cubs 3-1 Monday. The teams are now deadlocked 24-24 all-time at Wrigley Field after the White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak in the series.

While Renteria is aware of the hoopla among partisans of both teams, he prefers to concentrate on the field.

“We’re in the dugout,” Renteria said. “Our only concern is what we see in front of us, but I‘m sure the fans will have a great time.”

The Cubs’ Tuesday starter -- right-hander Edwin Jackson -- played with the White Sox in 2010 and ‘11, compiling a 11-9 record and a 3.66 ERA.

In his career, Jackson is 1-4 with a 6.60 ERA in eight starts against the White Sox.

The cross-town rivalry isn’t quite as intense as in previous seasons when the teams met in summer months instead of playing on an unseasonably cold night in early May.

“It makes it feel different,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said before his team beat the Cubs 3-1 in 12 innings. “It’s not a playoff game, but it’s not a regular-season game. ... Right now it’s weird coming over here and it’s cold. You’d rather have it when it’s warmer and you don’t have to wear so many jackets.”

May 5 date was the earliest the teams have ever met in interleague play.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-19

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 0-2, 11.12 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 2-2, 5.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeff Samardzija worked nine innings -- his longest outing of the season -- and allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking two Monday against the White Sox. Despite getting a no-decision, Samardzija sounded upbeat about a night on which he threw a career-high 126 pitches. “I was pretty hungry for that one,” he said. “It was a tough day for the hitters to hit, and I knew if I could get them back in there maybe we could get something together and get it going.”

--RHP Hector Rondon didn’t pitch Monday after making three straight appearances against the Cardinals last weekend, including a Sunday night loss in which he gave up two runs in the ninth. “He was trying to grind through it and get himself through it, and we weren’t able to get that ground ball that (St. Louis C Yadier) Molina hit up the middle,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “At that point you’ve got to make sure you’re not going to leave him out there for much longer. But I thought he did what he could do for us, and (he will) come back and be ready to go.”

--RHP Edwin Jackson (2-2, 5.24 ERA) faces his old team, the White Sox, on Tuesday for the first time since making four starts against the Sox in 2009 while with the Tigers. Jackson played with the White Sox in 2010 and ‘11, compiling a 11-9 record and a 3.66 ERA. In his career, Jackson is 1-4 with a 6.60 ERA in eight starts against the White Sox. A .500 record so far through six starts is a considerable improvement for Jackson, who went 8-18 last season for the Cubs.

--1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a walk and extended his hitting streak to five games. He is batting .400 (6-for-15) in that span and hitting .386 (22-for-57) in 17 home games. However, an error in the fourth inning put a blemish on the game. His 56-game errorless streak dated back to Sept. 1, 2013. It was the longest streak by a Cubs first baseman since Derrick Lee went 59 straight games without an error in 2010.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a great game to pitch in, it was a great atmosphere. It was fun to be out there.” -- RHP Jeff Samardzija, after the Cubs’ 3-1, 12-inning loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Wrigley Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan