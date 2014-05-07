Chicago Cubs - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Baseball’s new replay system hasn’t stopped Chicago Cubs manager Rick Renteria from sometimes emphatically making his point with umpires on calls.

“I’ve already been tossed twice,” Renteria said prior to Tuesday’s game with the White Sox. “But I think that all things being equal the point of the argument is to see if we can get the call right in the end.”

Renteria and the Cubs challenged two plays on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

The first was when White Sox center fielder Alejandro De Aza was called safe at second base after a stolen base in the fifth inning. Upon review, the call was overturned.

The second was in the seventh inning after shortstop Starlin Castro was ruled out a first game after a grounder to short. After a review, the call as sustained.

For the season, the Cubs are .500 on replay challenges, winning in eight of 16 cases.

“I think that as we continue to move forward we’ll analyze what is good and bad about the whole process and the system,” Renteria said. “So far I think we’ve all used it efficiently.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-20

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Cubs (LHP Travis Wood, 2-3, 3.35 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 2-2, 5.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Travis Wood won’t get to show his hitting prowess Wednesday as the Cubs-White Sox series shifts to an American League park with the designated hitter. Wood was called on to pinch hit in Monday’s 3-1 extra inning loss to the White Sox. He flew out in the 11th inning in his lone plate appearance. “If you get (a pitcher) knocked out early, you’re probably more apt to use a pitcher (as a pinch hitter) especially with a small bench right now,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “With Wood and Jeff (Samardzija) you’ve got two guys if you put the bat on the ball, they can drive it pretty well.” Wood (2-3, 3.35 ERA) is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 11 strikeouts in two career appearances against the White Sox. Wednesday’s start will be the 100th of his career.

--RHP Edwin Jackson had no decision while allowing just one run on six hits, walking none and striking out a season-high nine in seven innings of work on Tuesday against the White Sox. The nine strikeouts were the most for Jackson since he struck out nine April 14, 2013, against the Giants. “It was a pretty good start overall,” Jackson said. “I was able to come out and make pitches when I needed to, especially with men on base. They came out and got some hits early, but we were able to get out of some innings. ... It’s probably the best game I’ve thrown.”

--SS Starlin Castro has 588 hits since 2011, the most by any major league shortstop since 2011. White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez is second with 545 in the same span. Castro is hitting .289 for the season with six doubles, four homers and 14 RBIs. At home, he’s hitting .304. Since moving into the cleanup spot April 25, Castro was batting .324 (12-for-37) with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs. He has a .910 OPS in that stretch.

--3B Mike Olt’s average continues to hover around .162 after appearing in 25 games, but Cubs manager Rick Renteria said there’s no talk of moving him to the minors. “I think we’re still going to continue to monitor his time in games and see if we can continue to move him forward. ... We’re going to continue to try to match him up and give him some of the best possible situations he can have and see if we can continue to gain some confidence.”

--RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-3) worked an impressive nine innings Monday but failed to get a decision again. ”I don’t know that you bad for him because he’s pitched brilliantly,“ Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. ”Most people would want the fruits of that effort to culminate with a victory at the end of the day. But the way he continues to go out and pitch, I don’t think he’s worried if he’s going to get the win or the loss.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s going out there to give us a chance to win a ballgame.” -- Cubs manager Rick Renteria, on RHP Jeff Samardzija, worked nine innings Monday but failed to get a decision.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Chicago Cubs - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ryan Sweeney (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list May 3.

--RHP Jose Veras (sore left oblique muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 25.

--RF Justin Ruggiano (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list April 24.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (Tommy John surgery in June 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 3. The Cubs hope he can return to major league action sometime during the summer.

--RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list March 30. There is no timetable for his return.

ROTATION:

RHP Jeff Samardzija

LHP Travis Wood

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Jason Hammel

RHP Jake Arrieta

BULLPEN:

LHP James Russell

LHP Wesley Wright

RHP Justin Grimm

RHP Hector Rondon

RHP Pedro Strop

RHP Neil Ramirez

RHP Brian Schlitter

RHP Carlos Villanueva

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

John Baker

INFIELDERS:

1B Anthony Rizzo

2B Darwin Barney

SS Starlin Castro

3B Mike Olt

INF Luis Valbuena

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Junior Lake

CF Emilio Bonifacio

RF Nate Schierholtz

OF Ryan Kalish

OF Chris Coghlan